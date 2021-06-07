For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  07 Jun 2021 17:35 |  By RnMTeam

Hardik Pandya Enters MX TakaTak in Style!

MUMBAI:MX TakaTak, India’s leading short video platform, is all set to regale avid cricket watchers as it onboards one of the country’s most loved cricketers, Hardik Pandya. Entering MX TakaTak in style, Hardik has released an intriguing video as he makes some bold fashion statements, grooving to the catchy MX TakaTak anthem. Previously described as ‘glamorous’ by one of his teammates, Hardik Pandya is all set to take on the latest trends and entertain his fans on the short video platform.

Here is a glimpse of what’s in store for the cricketer’s fans on MX TakaTak-

https://www.instagram.com/p/CP0FwctFftA/?utm_medium=copy_link

With his eccentric yet incredible fashion sense already making headlines, Pandya now takes it a notch higher on this short video app, giving his fans a chance to learn more about him off the field.

Speaking on the same, Hardik Pandya said, “This platform gives me the opportunity to show my fans my life beyond the field, and I am looking forward to participating in upcoming challenges while being at my candid best. I had a blast picking the looks for this announcement video, I love trying out new and offbeat fashion trends and you’ll get to see more such fun videos in the time to come. While we all wait for things to be normal again, I hope to stay connected and entertain audiences through MX TakaTak.”

MX TakaTak has shown exponential growth with consumer and creation experiences at its core. With maximum app downloads on Google Play Store and App Store in the first quarter of 2021, MX TakaTak proves to be the market leader, building a large community of content creators and long tail influencers. Associating with Hardik Pandya, the platform aims to keep growing its community and strategically target sports fans as well.

Catch all-rounder Hardik Pandya in a fun avatar as he flaunts the latest fashion trends, fun videos and more.

Follow him on this handle now: https://share.mxtakatak.com/hardikpandya

Tags
MX Takatak music Songs
Related news
News | 07 Jun 2021

Toronto-based Tamil rapper Shan Vincent de Paul releases fierce new single ‘Savage’

MUMBAI: Toronto-based Tamil artist Shan Vincent de Paul is ready with his third studio album – and his most compelling project to date – Made in Jaffna and releases ‘Savage’, a single off the new album, on June 4.

read more
News | 07 Jun 2021

Rockstar Himesh Reshammiya releases the the First look of his new album - Surroor 2021

MUMBAI: The super hit machine rockstar, Himesh Reshammiya is all set to release his new album Surroor 2021 and his first teaser poster will feature his iconic cap and mic.

read more
News | 07 Jun 2021

Hans Göran channels classic house for debut single 'Gang'

MUMBAI: Introducing his new alias with a bang, Lucas Nord launches his Hans Goran moniker with the 90’s-house inspired single ‘Gang.’ Moving towards a more underground sound than his production for Moodshift, Nord uses rave synth stabs and G house vocals over a timeless four-on-the-floor rhythm t

read more
News | 07 Jun 2021

Gryffin drops new single 'Best Is Yet To Come'

MUMBAI: LA-based producer and multi-instrumentalist Gryffin has unveiled new single ‘Best Is Yet To Come’, out 2nd June.

read more
News | 07 Jun 2021

Amit Trivedi and Jonita Gandhi reunite for a new single 'Tu Kabhi Kabhi'

MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi and Music Director Amit Trivedi come together on a new-age romantic single titled 'Tu Kabhi Kabhi'.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Chingari joins forces with CELEBYTE for True Entertainment

MUMBAI: It’s another round of fun-filled collaboration for Chingari, India’s very own short-videoread more

News
Radio City Launches ‘Little Shots with Telly Sensation, Rubina Dilaik, hosted by RJ Sheetal

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched ‘Little Shots by RJ Sheetal’ read more

News
You can now listen to music on Spotify in PS5’s controller

MUMBAI: The DualSense controller for PS5 has great haptic feedback for games like Returnal and Deread more

News
BIG FM celebrates the indomitable spirit of Bengaluru through their latest show ‘Namma Super Bengaluru’ with RJ Rockstar Rohit

MUMBAI: Through their unique content and thought provoking offerings, BIG FM, one of the leading read more

News
Shamir Tandon encourages the youth through his digital property, ‘Learnings from the Legends: The distance between 99 and 100’

MUMBAI: The second wave of the pandemic has not only swept hundreds of lives wiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Gryffin drops new single 'Best Is Yet To Come'

MUMBAI: LA-based producer and multi-instrumentalist Gryffin has unveiled new single ‘Best Is Yet To Come’, out 2nd June. Underpinned by emotion-...read more

2
Arzutraa becomes the first Indian Singer to launch the purest organic skincare brand in the world ‘Arzutraa Beauty UK’

MUMBAI: British Asian Pop Star Arzutraa is one of the most popular names in the music industry and has recently created a record by being the only...read more

3
Amit Trivedi and Jonita Gandhi reunite for a new single 'Tu Kabhi Kabhi'

MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi and Music Director Amit Trivedi come together on a new-age romantic single titled 'Tu Kabhi Kabhi'. Keeping the vibe of...read more

4
Amit Trivedi and Jonita Gandhi reunite for a new single 'Tu Kabhi Kabhi'

MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi and Music Director Amit Trivedi come together on a new-age romantic single titled 'Tu Kabhi Kabhi'. Keeping the vibe of...read more

5
Rockstar Himesh Reshammiya releases the the First look of his new album - Surroor 2021

MUMBAI: The super hit machine rockstar, Himesh Reshammiya is all set to release his new album Surroor 2021 and his first teaser poster will feature...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games