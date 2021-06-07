Gryffin drops new single 'Best Is Yet To Come'

MUMBAI: LA-based producer and multi-instrumentalist Gryffin has unveiled new single ‘Best Is Yet To Come’, out 2nd June.

Underpinned by emotion-drenched melodies, impassioned vocals and a suitably epic drop, ‘Best Is Yet To Come’ showcases the refined dance sound that Gryffin has become synonymous with in recent years.

"Best Is Yet To Come is a song about not knowing or being able to predict the future, but being hopeful and optimistic that better days are on the horizon” - Gryffin explains.

It follows recent singles ‘I Want Love’, ‘Safe With Me’ and ‘Cry’, collaborations with New York artist Two Feet, Bay Area singer-songwriter Audrey Mika and Swedish dance favourite John Martin respectively, that have already amassed more than 40 million combined Spotify streams. Additionally, Gryffin’s 2019 anthem ‘Tie Me Down’ with Elley Duhé has surged in popularity once more. Exploding on TikTok, it has recently inspired over nearly 3 million videos in the past month alone. To date, it has amassed nearly a quarter-of-a-billion streams and views.

Gryffin made his breakthrough in 2016 with two singles showcasing his melodic take on dance music: ‘Heading Home’ ft. Josef Salvat (which shot to #1 on the Spotify US and Global Viral charts) and the Bipolar Sunshine collaboration ‘Whole Heart’. In addition, his 2017 smash single ‘Feel Good’ — with Illenium and Daya — peaked at #18 on the Dance/Mix Show Airplay charts. More recently he has collaborated with pop icon Carly Rae Jepsen on ‘OMG’ and young Swedish talent Maia Wright on 2019 smash ‘Body Back’, both singles that featured on his acclaimed debut album Gravity.

Steeped in emotion and brimming with dancefloor energy, ‘Best Is Yet To Come’ is Gryffin at his bold and brilliant best.