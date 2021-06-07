Amit Trivedi and Jonita Gandhi reunite for a new single 'Tu Kabhi Kabhi'

MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi and Music Director Amit Trivedi come together on a new-age romantic single titled 'Tu Kabhi Kabhi'. Keeping the vibe of 'Tu Kabhi Kabhi' very fun and feel-good, the animated video highlights the subtle message of being kind to each other as we all adjust to spending more time with each other at home than we are used to. Previously, singer Jonita Gandhi has rendered her voice for Amit Trivedi's compositions like ‘Sacchi Mohabbat’ from Manmarziyaan and ‘Sayaani’ from Padman.

Talking about working with Amit on this new single, Jonita Gandhi comments, 'Amit and I share a great rapport. We’ve performed live together for years and I’ve also sung a few playback songs for him. Every time we get into the studio together, it’s always really fun! Tu Kabhi Kabhi is part of an independent album by Amit called Songs of Love. I’m happy he thought of me to sing this song with him!'

She further adds, 'The audio for the entire album was released together and the team started rolling out the videos one by one so each video would get enough attention. We were already getting really nice feedback about the audio and although we weren’t sure if the video was going to be possible or not because of scheduling and also due to covid, we found a nice work around by doing this animation.'

Jonita Gandhi, who paved her journey from self-shot YouTube videos in her hometown in Canada to international recognition with award-winning Bollywood songs, was recently featured on the coveted Yonge-Dundas Square, Toronto Billboard. The singer is known for her effortless delivery across languages and genres for her songs like Chellamma, The Breakup Song, Dil Ka Telephone, and OMG Ponnu amongst many. Recently, the singer was also part of the Tamil soundtrack for AR Rahman's film ’99 Songs’.