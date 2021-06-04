SOFI TUKKER, Amadou & Mariam released 'Mon Cheri'

MUMBAI: SOFI TUKKER today shares their continent-crossing collaboration with Amadou & Mariam “Mon Cheri.” Sung in Portugese, Bambara, and French, and produced virtually from Florida, Paris, and Mali, the brand-new single delivers an ode to love that transcends language. Through endearing grooves, emphatic guitars and a euphoric eruption of sound, “Mon Cheri” sees the two GRAMMY-nominated duos unite in a universal call to the dance floor. The track appears on Red Hot + Free - Red Hot’s just-announced double album out July 2. The track continues the non-profit’s 30-year mission of fighting HIV/AIDS and supporting humanitarian charities through music, pop culture and global anthems. Proceeds from “Mon Cheri” and the rest of Red Hot + Free will benefit The Ally Coalition, Trevor Project and SAGE, three groups dedicated to LGBTQ equality, suicide prevention in LGBTQ youth, and the elderly LGBTQ community affected by HIV/AIDS and more.