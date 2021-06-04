SAYMYNAME & Henry Fong dropped 'Ragga Rave'

MUMBAI: Talented DJ's SAYMYNAME and Henry Fong have teamed up to produce “Ragga Rave,” a high-energy bass house track that fuses the energy and styles from two of dance music’s most dynamic talents. “Ragga Rave” is now available to the public on all DSP's, via Ultra Music. “Ragga Rave,” has been a true fan-favorite at SAYMYNAME’s recent live DJ sets. It masterfully combines each of the artists’ unique styles to create an intense and energetic track that will keep listeners hyped all year long. This surprising collaboration with Henry Fong on “Ragga Rave” is sure to delight HardTrap music fans with its ecstatic sound and deep drops throughout its production. SAYMYNAME says of the track, “Ragga rave has been one of the biggest tracks in my sets! I’m excited to finally release this beast with my bro Henry Fong!”