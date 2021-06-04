For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  04 Jun 2021 17:01 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Sanam Band and Saregama collabs to recreate tracks of the golden era

MUMBAI: Saregama collaborates with Sanam band to bring out a curated playlist of 15 tracks which are recreated tracks of the golden era. Their main aim is to put a smile on people’s faces in difficult times.

Saregama has been Sanam Band’s constant for a long time. “We are so comfortable and happy with our association. The mutual respect and trust keep this boat afloat. They really understand us as a band and support us in every way. Such a wonderful team! We love how they have managed to preserve all the old classics and how they are constantly finding new/innovative ways to keep those songs relevant today”, expressed Keshav Dhanraj.

During the first lockdown the band started getting personal messages from fans and friends “Your songs have been our strength and company through these difficult times”. The second wave hit our country really badly and the number of messages started to increase, said Sanam Puri. About people listening to our music on repeat while recovering in hospitals and at home. “These messages hit us hard. We decided along with our friends at Saregama, to put together a playlist, to help people recover and to spread hope, positivity and strength through our music”.

A member of the band Samar Puri revealed that there are many amazing memories they have collected over the years with classics. Working on these, they have been able to explore so many different musical genres and interesting ways to visually compliment the melody and soul of the song. Having edited most of their music videos, “I personally have some amazing memories about all our shoots and the process of working on these songs. From shooting so many videos in the same hall, and the challenges to make it look different every time, to shooting in mind blowing locations around the world. We are so happy and blessed to be able to do what we love to do”.

Further talking about the upcoming projects, “We have a lot planned”, said Venky S. They are working on some amazing renditions with some surprises and fresh, new original music. They are also looking forward to performing live and interacting with their fans. “There is no better place to be, than to be on stage, performing the music we have made, to an audience that has come to share those precious moments with us”.

