NGHTMRE & Alexandar Smash (ft. Ghostlo) released 'Speak Easy'

A true clash between present and future, NGHTMRE reveals his latest single "Speak Easy" in collaboration with emerging duo Alexandar Smash. Out today via Ultra Music, dance music powerhouse NGHTMRE brings forward a captivating future bass anthem that is sure to steal the stage at any upcoming festival. Featuring the vocal talents of Ghostlo, the Chicago-based duo's harmonizing prowess lays the foundation of this track as they find themselves in the midst of an unforgettable studio session. Wrapping the atmosphere of the production in an eerie yet irresistible soundscape, listeners will find it easy to lose themselves in the alluring "Speak Easy." Continuously pushing the threshold further, NGHTMRE and Alexander Smash aim to take over this week's playlists with the melodic capabilities of "Speak Easy." The single is available now on all streaming platforms via Ultra Music.
