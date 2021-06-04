Kydus ft. Salena Mastroianni released 'LVER'

MUMBAI: In early February, Kydus, a modest, consistent young talent, teamed up with songwriter and vocalist Rion S. to make his Ultra debut with their single “Gold Digger.” The track is a groovy, catchy song with powerful vocals to match, starting off strong with beats and vocals coming in right away, giving off a funky, fun, country-ish vibe. Now, Kydus is back with his second Ultra release, and second release of 2021, titled "LVER," made in collaboration with London-based singer-songwriter Salena Mastroianni. You can tell "LVER" is an exciting track right off the bat, with hard piano beats and passionate vocals entering in only after a few seconds. Even before the 1 minute mark, the beat gets more intense and it turns into the ultimate club-ready track. You'll definitely want to add this one to your summer playlist!