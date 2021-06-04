Kydus ft. Salena Mastroianni released 'LVER'

MUMBAI: In early February, Kydus, a modest, consistent young talent, teamed up with songwriter and vocalist Rion S. to make his Ultra debut with their single “Gold Digger.” The track is a groovy, catchy song with powerful vocals to match, starting off strong with beats and vocals coming in right away, giving off a funky, fun, country-ish vibe. Now, Kydus is back with his second Ultra release, and second release of 2021, titled "LVER," made in collaboration with London-based singer-songwriter Salena Mastroianni. You can tell "LVER" is an exciting track right off the bat, with hard piano beats and passionate vocals entering in only after a few seconds. Even before the 1 minute mark, the beat gets more intense and it turns into the ultimate club-ready track. You'll definitely want to add this one to your summer playlist!
MUMBAI: It’s another round of fun-filled collaboration for Chingari, India’s very own short-videoread more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched ‘Little Shots by RJ Sheetal’ read more
MUMBAI: The DualSense controller for PS5 has great haptic feedback for games like Returnal and Deread more
MUMBAI: Through their unique content and thought provoking offerings, BIG FM, one of the leading read more
MUMBAI: The second wave of the pandemic has not only swept hundreds of lives wiread more
MUMBAI: Talented DJ's SAYMYNAME and Henry Fong have teamed up to produce “Ragga Rave,” a high-energy bass house track that fuses the energy and...read more
A true clash between present and future, NGHTMRE reveals his latest single "Speak Easy" in collaboration with emerging duo Alexandar Smash. Out today...read more
MUMBAI: Ain’t is a one-of-a-kind producer with an unmatched energy. On a mission to craft unprecedented soundscapes, the Amsterdam artist returns...read more
Broken Back… is back, releasing his FIFTH track of 2021 today, "Home," via Ultra Records. After his Jan. 22 release, and first release of the New...read more
MUMBAI: The man behind Dayo is the successful producer/songwriter Kraans de Lutin. For many years, in his role as songwriter and producer, Kraans has...read more