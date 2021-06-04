For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  04 Jun 2021 18:28

Dayo released "Playing Games"

MUMBAI: The man behind Dayo is the successful producer/songwriter Kraans de Lutin. For many years, in his role as songwriter and producer, Kraans has been a creative force behind hits for national and international stars like R3HAB, Timmy Trumpet, KSHMR, and Lea. In 2019, Kraans decided to start his own artist project under the name Dayo; Pop songs for the international market, each with a different vocalist and with his unique Dayo touch. With new single “Playing Games,” Dayo once again proves he is one of Germany’s finest pop songwriters and producers. He remains faithful to his light, summery signature sound but, this time, the song has a more mature pop sound. Similarly, Dayo continues to demonstrate his ability to discover and deliver unusual vocals which both enchant and intrigue. “Playing Games” is a self-confident hymn about playing and being played and explores the intricate balance between choosing and losing. “Playing Games” is here, already vying to become the summer hit of 2021.

Dayo Playing Games music
