News |  04 Jun 2021 17:27 |  By RnMTeam

Chris Malinchak ft Stealth dropped 'Closer Every Day'

MUMBAI: Chris Malinchak has linked up with UK singer-songwriter Stealth on new single "Closer Every Day," out today via Ultra Records. Steeped in emotion and punctuated by Stealth’s soaring, soul-drenched vocals, "Closer Every Day" is an idyllic vocal house creation that sees Chris tap into the chilled-out dance sound that he has made his own in recent years. "Closer Every Day" follows on from previous singles "The Wah Wah Song," "Cellophane," "Pick You Up," "When the World Stops Turning," "Somebody," and "Happiness," with all six tracks set to feature on Malinchak’s upcoming album Night Work, out July 16th. “I was always a huge fan of Chris Malinchak, so when the opportunity came to work with him on his UK trip I jumped at the chance,” Stealth enthuses. “We wrote ‘Closer Every Day’ about a journey, it’s long and tiring but every step gets us nearer to where we want to be. However since the pandemic it feels the song has a new deeper meaning. After such sacrifice everyone has made we are slowly coming out the other side and getting closer every day to holding who we love.”

Tags
Chris Malinchak Stealth Closer Every Day
