News |  04 Jun 2021 16:24 |  By RnMTeam

Broken Back & LissA released 'Home'

Broken Back… is back, releasing his FIFTH track of 2021 today, "Home," via Ultra Records. After his Jan. 22 release, and first release of the New Year, "We Go," Broken Back's next single was "Survive," which was released Feb. 19 and featured Eastern influences. Following that, “We Are” was brought to life on March 26, with "Oh My" following on April 23. All five singles, seemingly being released one per month, follow his sophomore album Good Days, which helped to kick off Broken Back's hard-earned success. "Home" brings in the dream-like rhythm that we heard in "Oh My," adding high-pitched guitar strumming, a catchy beat, and the same beautifully broken yet passionate vocals from previous releases.

