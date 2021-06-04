Bakermat ft. LaShun Pace released 'Ain't Nobody'

MUMBAI: Ain’t is a one-of-a-kind producer with an unmatched energy. On a mission to craft unprecedented soundscapes, the Amsterdam artist returns with “Bakermat" Serving old-school funk fans and new-age house heads alike, "Ain't Nobody,” the lead single to his forthcoming studio album The Spirit. This gospel-inspired gem featuring LaShun Pace is out now and available for streaming on all DSPs. Combining musical elements that span across the entire sound spectrum, Bakermat blends unsuspecting genres to define his signature bravado. "Ain't Nobody" is a powerful track featuring soulful, passionate vocals and enhanced by the background instrumentals and house elements thrown in. Definitely a fun track to enjoy this upcoming summer!