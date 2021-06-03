See what Orlando Bloom has to say about Katy Perry’s Magazine cover shoot

MUMBAI: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are clearly stepping up their game to be the A-list couple that playfully criticizes each other the most. (In other words, watch your backs, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.)

In the latest example of Katy and Orlando appearing to be unimpressed by each other's momentous Instagram posts, the 44-year-old Carnival Row actor jokingly implied that he wasn't wowed by his fiancée's extremely wow-inducing new photo shoot.

On Monday, May 31, the 36-year-old American Idol judge shared a set of pics from her cover shoot for L'Officiel's Summer 2021. She posted four shots, and in every single one, she looked breathtakingly stunning.

She captioned the photo carousel, "1,2,3 or 4? You tell me..."

However, Orlando quickly commented, and he apparently wasn't in the mood to pick favorites—or to stay awake, for that matter.

"Babe can I get a coffee this jet lags got me goooooood," he commented.

Fans offered a variety of reactions to his remark, but many got a kick out of the playfulness between the parents of Daisy Dove, who the stars welcomed in August 2020. One fan replied, "SWEAR I LOVE YOU TWO AND THESE COMMENTS."

Another individual wrote, "Shes busy serving lewks, sir. Get it yourself."

A third follower posted, "get some coffee, but u gotta make it back to Katy ASAP. Look at her."

Katy didn't appear to respond to Orlando's request, but this is just the latest example of the pair gently ribbing one another in the comments.

On May 12, after Orlando shared a pic of himself braving the elements in a comfy poncho, the "Teenage Dream" singer responded, "baby can you please take the dogs out to pee I'm stuck on a call."

In addition, when Orlando shared a wacky meme of Katy last month for Mother's Day, she commented, "baby pls can you bring me a bengal spice tea."

Evidently, this is one couple that truly values a hot beverage, and isn't afraid to call for it whenever the mood strikes.