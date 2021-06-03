Paris Hilton: I send my love to LGBTQ+ community

MUMBAI: Socialite-entrepreneur Paris Hilton is celebrating Pride Month and on Wednesday sent out love for the LGBTQ+ community, thanking them for always being an inspiration.
In an Instagram image Paris posted, she is covered with colourful roses. To complete her look, the socialite sported a short bob and bold red lips.
"To all my babes... Happy #Pride Month!! You are all beautiful. I send my love to the LGBTQ+ community and thank you for always being an inspiration and reminder to live life with all of your colors. Keep shining and #SLIVING and being YOU. #LoveIsLove," she wrote as the caption.
Paris also celebrated Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe's birthday, which was on June 1. She shared a picture dressed in a light pink dress posing beside Monroe's picture.
"Happy Birthday to my queen, the forever icon #MarilynMonroe ‘Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it's better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring.' - Marilyn Monroe #Iconic #HappyBirthdayMarilyn," she wrote.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: It’s another round of fun-filled collaboration for Chingari, India’s very own short-videoread more
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched ‘Little Shots by RJ Sheetal’ read more
MUMBAI: The DualSense controller for PS5 has great haptic feedback for games like Returnal and Deread more
MUMBAI: Through their unique content and thought provoking offerings, BIG FM, one of the leading read more
MUMBAI: The second wave of the pandemic has not only swept hundreds of lives wiread more
MUMBAI: “Does it ever drive you crazy...Just how fast the night changes?” Did you hum it or read it? How long was it when we were jamming to the...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Nikitaa has come up with a new song “Wolf”. Writing Wolf was a “hilarious” and “fun” experience shared by Nikitaa. There...read more
MUMBAI: In the quest to find a way to deal with this stress, music has emerged as one of the choices for people to heal themselves during these...read more
MUMBAI: K-Pop band BTS's new single "Butter" has made it to the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. "Butter" is their fourth chart-...read more
MUMBAI: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are clearly stepping up their game to be the A-list couple that playfully criticizes each other the most. (In...read more