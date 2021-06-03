For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  03 Jun 2021 13:57 |  By RnMTeam

Paris Hilton: I send my love to LGBTQ+ community

MUMBAI: Socialite-entrepreneur Paris Hilton is celebrating Pride Month and on Wednesday sent out love for the LGBTQ+ community, thanking them for always being an inspiration.

In an Instagram image Paris posted, she is covered with colourful roses. To complete her look, the socialite sported a short bob and bold red lips.

"To all my babes... Happy #Pride Month!! You are all beautiful. I send my love to the LGBTQ+ community and thank you for always being an inspiration and reminder to live life with all of your colors. Keep shining and #SLIVING and being YOU. #LoveIsLove," she wrote as the caption.

Paris also celebrated Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe's birthday, which was on June 1. She shared a picture dressed in a light pink dress posing beside Monroe's picture.

"Happy Birthday to my queen, the forever icon #MarilynMonroe ‘Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it's better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring.' - Marilyn Monroe #Iconic #HappyBirthdayMarilyn," she wrote.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Paris Hilton LGBTQ music
Related news
News | 03 Jun 2021

See what Orlando Bloom has to say about Katy Perry’s Magazine cover shoot

MUMBAI: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are clearly stepping up their game to be the A-list couple that playfully criticizes each other the most. (In other words, watch your backs, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.)

read more
News | 03 Jun 2021

Gaana's Music Heals playlist nurtures much-needed mental positivity amidst stressful times

MUMBAI: In the quest to find a way to deal with this stress, music has emerged as one of the choices for people to heal themselves during these anxious and homebound times.  To counter both mental and physical stress, calm, peaceful, meditation and sleep music have been actively searched and con

read more
News | 03 Jun 2021

Is a One Direction reunion on the books? My Life on MTV spills the secret & more

MUMBAI: “Does it ever drive you crazy...Just how fast the night changes?” Did you hum it or read it? How long was it when we were jamming to the blockbuster tracks by our favorite Boyband – One Direction?

read more
News | 03 Jun 2021

Nikitaa had fun and hilarious experience with "Wolf"

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Nikitaa has come up with a new song “Wolf”.

read more
News | 03 Jun 2021

Shreya Ghoshal shares first photo of son Devyaan

MUMBAI: Playback singer Shreya Ghoshal took to Instagram on Wednesday to introduce her newborn son to the world. Shreya, who has named her son Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya, also shared his first photograph.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Chingari joins forces with CELEBYTE for True Entertainment

MUMBAI: It’s another round of fun-filled collaboration for Chingari, India’s very own short-videoread more

News
Radio City Launches ‘Little Shots with Telly Sensation, Rubina Dilaik, hosted by RJ Sheetal

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched ‘Little Shots by RJ Sheetal’ read more

News
You can now listen to music on Spotify in PS5’s controller

MUMBAI: The DualSense controller for PS5 has great haptic feedback for games like Returnal and Deread more

News
BIG FM celebrates the indomitable spirit of Bengaluru through their latest show ‘Namma Super Bengaluru’ with RJ Rockstar Rohit

MUMBAI: Through their unique content and thought provoking offerings, BIG FM, one of the leading read more

News
Shamir Tandon encourages the youth through his digital property, ‘Learnings from the Legends: The distance between 99 and 100’

MUMBAI: The second wave of the pandemic has not only swept hundreds of lives wiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Is a One Direction reunion on the books? My Life on MTV spills the secret & more

MUMBAI: “Does it ever drive you crazy...Just how fast the night changes?” Did you hum it or read it? How long was it when we were jamming to the...read more

2
Nikitaa had fun and hilarious experience with "Wolf"

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Nikitaa has come up with a new song “Wolf”. Writing Wolf was a “hilarious” and “fun” experience shared by Nikitaa. There...read more

3
Gaana's Music Heals playlist nurtures much-needed mental positivity amidst stressful times

MUMBAI: In the quest to find a way to deal with this stress, music has emerged as one of the choices for people to heal themselves during these...read more

4
BTS' 'Butter' debuts at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

MUMBAI: K-Pop band BTS's new single "Butter" has made it to the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. "Butter" is their fourth chart-...read more

5
See what Orlando Bloom has to say about Katy Perry’s Magazine cover shoot

MUMBAI: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are clearly stepping up their game to be the A-list couple that playfully criticizes each other the most. (In...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games