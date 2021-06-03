Nikitaa had fun and hilarious experience with "Wolf"

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Nikitaa has come up with a new song “Wolf”.

Writing Wolf was a “hilarious” and “fun” experience shared by Nikitaa. There was a lot of dancing between writing lyrics and a lot of silly jokes and ideas. It was one of her favorite writing sessions. “I love when things stay that playful in the studio”.

Excited about the release the singer shares the story behind “wolf”, “Mukund and I started putting Wolf together one day just for fun, actually. It started with a beat he was building from scratch, by the time he had fleshed out the drums and strings I felt like the song needed to be about something primal, something ferocious”. She usually loves to close her eyes and visualize the theme of the song when she’s stuck. She could see a wolf running through the woods. So, then she thought – “what if I wrote about the Wolf that came before all the fairytales that tried to tell us he was a bad guy? What if instead I wrote about the Wolf of old folktales that helped people - in some cultures, specifically women - overcome the darker and scarier parts of their lives? And that’s how Wolf came to be!”.

Watch here:

The “Clutch” singer expressed that the second phase has definitely been tougher. She lost her grandmother to the pandemic, and that has definitely had its impact on her and her family. “I don’t think I’m doing things more productively, because I’ve been plenty and a half productive during all these lockdowns! But I have a different perspective in approaching my work and my life. I’m being gentle with myself and everyone around me than ever before”.

There are some collaborations coming up with artists that she has admired for quite a while now and she’s really excited for those

Nikitaa concludes by saying “This is an interesting time to be alive in this world, please don’t worry about staying positive all the time, take this as a reminder to honour all that you may be feeling”.