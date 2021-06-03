For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  03 Jun 2021 17:51

Gaana's Music Heals playlist nurtures much-needed mental positivity amidst stressful times

MUMBAI: In the quest to find a way to deal with this stress, music has emerged as one of the choices for people to heal themselves during these anxious and homebound times.  To counter both mental and physical stress, calm, peaceful, meditation and sleep music have been actively searched and consumed by the listeners depicting the need for peace and tranquility in these trying times.

In the wake of IHS acclaimed National Mental Health Awareness Month, Gaana has unveiled 'Music Heals' - a specially curated list of thematic playlists curated to bring peace, positivity and to relax the mind and soul. These playlists are designed to help you take a break from what's going around and let you breathe, connect with your inner self and rejuvenate. Notable singers, mental health practitioners, yoga practitioners and social media influencers have come in support of this campaign and the power of music to heal.

The Music features iconic tunes with Binaural Beats, World Music, Chants, Classical Music, Ambient music, Nature sounds that are aimed at calming and soothing any individual. Some of the playlists feature a host of popular melodies like Three Little Birds by Bob Marley, Someone Like You by Adele, Learn to Fly by Elton John, Harvest Moon by Neil Young, Paradise by Khalid and some popular Hindi tracks like Iktara, Sham, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas among many others that will suit every taste.

“Listening to music triggers brain activities and hormones that have been clinically proven to trigger a ‘feel-good factor’, and in that sense meditation has overlapping effects as that of music. This can help us in stress management, relaxation and get better sleep in these stressful and trying times. We are glad to be able to release our suite of Music Heals playlist for our patrons in order to help them relax and rejuvenate with a wide genre of relaxing tunes they can enjoy” Gautam Sinha, CEO - Times Internet said.

Speaking on his curated list of tunes, popular Bollywood singer-songwriter Armaan Malik said, “The times are tough, we’re all stressed. The thing that is keeping me sane is music. Music has a healing power, and for me, when I listen to artists like John Meyers, Bruno Mars, London Grammar and Bon Iver, it instantly makes me calm and relaxed, which is why I have curated a list of my top picks for Gaana that you can listen to on the app!”

Noted Pediatrician Dr. Avadhesh Ahuja from Fortis La Femme, New Delhi said, “The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is a difficult time for all of us as we live in constant fear of contracting the virus, or taking it home to your loved ones. Music can strum positive notes into our lives, and help us cope better with these difficult times. ”

Check out the Music Heals playlists on Gaana: https://gaa.na/MusicHeals

