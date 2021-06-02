For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  02 Jun 2021 13:34

YouTuber Jeetu Jaan arrested over alleged murder of wife

MUMBAI: YouTube artiste Jitendra, who is popularly known as Jeetu Jaan, was arrested by the Bhandup police in connection with his wife Komal Agarwal's death. The victim was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

The police had initially registered a case of accidental death, but the victim's family subsequently filed the case against Jitendra.

The case has been filed under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 306 (abetment of suicide) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The arrest happened following the case filed by Komal's family, according to Hindustan Times, which alleged Jeetu had killed his wife. Komal's mother and sister Priya stated that Jeetu would routinely assault his late wife over household chores, the report added.

The police is reportedly waiting for the autopsy report to find out if the victim committed suicide or the death was indeed an outcome of murder.

(Source: IANS)

Youtube Jitendra Hindustan Times
