Watch Stormi Webster’s water balloon fight with Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

MUMBAI: Splashing around!
From the looks of Kylie Jenner's social media posts, she and Travis Scott are having a fun-filled Memorial Day Weekend with their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. On Monday, May 31, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram Stories to share the cute water balloon fight the family had.
In one video, the "Sicko Mode" rapper could be seen filling up blue water balloons, as his little one eagerly awaited for them to be done. Another clip showed the toddler and her dad teaming up together to throw the balloons at the Kylie Cosmetics founder.
Stormi adorably tried to hit her mom with a water balloon after the Houston native successfully splashed Kylie. "No, don't throw it at me," Kylie jokingly told her daughter, but the 3-year-old star didn't oblige. "I'm leaving!"
"love this little baby," the 23-year-old beauty mogul captioned her post of Stormi, which showed the little one wearing a bright yellow dress.
The family's playful hangout comes two days after they headed to Travis' hometown of Houston, Texas. It's unclear if they are still in the city or if they've returned to Los Angeles.
On Saturday, May 29, Kylie shared a video of her and the 29-year-old musician spending time at a playground. In one clip, the duo were all smiles as they spun around in a cyclone device.
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched ‘Little Shots by RJ Sheetal’ read more
MUMBAI: The DualSense controller for PS5 has great haptic feedback for games like Returnal and Deread more
MUMBAI: Through their unique content and thought provoking offerings, BIG FM, one of the leading read more
MUMBAI: The second wave of the pandemic has not only swept hundreds of lives wiread more
MUMBAI: Owing to their engaging content and thought-provoking properties over the years, BIG FM,read more
MUMBAI: A moment for life! Nicki Minaj treated fans to a special delight by sharing footage of her "Papa Bear" (as she affectionately calls him)...read more
MUMBAI: Few names in the world of music today evoke global hysteria as the K-Pop super band BTS. With a following of 30.1 million on Twitter and 42.6...read more
MUMBAI: The music album of the Marathi blockbuster "Sairat" has crossed 1.2 billion views and streams on YouTube and other streaming platforms. The...read more
MUMBAI: That's what Friends are for. On May 30, Courteney Cox took to Instagram to share a video of herself and a surprising person recreating an...read more
MUMBAI: 21st century Pop Icons BTS’ latest summer hit “Butter” debuts at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It is their fourth chart-topping single...read more