News |  02 Jun 2021 18:11 |  By RnMTeam

Watch Nicki Minaj’s son learning to walk

MUMBAI: A moment for life!

Nicki Minaj treated fans to a special delight by sharing footage of her "Papa Bear" (as she affectionately calls him) trying to take his first little steps.

The Queen rapper recently shared the sweet clip of her 8-month-old son on Twitter with a simple teddy bear emoji as the caption.

"You're not trying to do that all that today?" the 38-year-old mom joked about her son not walking just yet. She then quipped in a baby voice, "Mama, I had it—leave me alone already please!"

In the video, the already-fly little guy, who she shares with husband Kenneth Petty, wore a Burberry T-shirt paired with the cutest sneakers to match and even had a hint of bling as his accessories. The 22-second post was more than enough for fans who couldn't get enough of the adorable action.

One fan commented, "He's literally so adorable Nicki omggggg." Another fan joked about the baby's jewelry, writing, "That chain probably cost more than my life."

A glimpse of the tiny tot in motion is just the cherry on top when it comes to the rapper's fashionable posts of her little one. Back in January, the "Barbie Tingz" rapper shared a slew of iconic first photos of her baby to Instagram and showed us that his closet can easily rival that of some adults. And although she has yet to confirm his real name, it seems that "Papa Bear" is just cute enough.

Nicki Minaj music Singer
