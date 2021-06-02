Watch Nicki Minaj’s son learning to walk

MUMBAI: A moment for life!
Nicki Minaj treated fans to a special delight by sharing footage of her "Papa Bear" (as she affectionately calls him) trying to take his first little steps.
The Queen rapper recently shared the sweet clip of her 8-month-old son on Twitter with a simple teddy bear emoji as the caption.
"You're not trying to do that all that today?" the 38-year-old mom joked about her son not walking just yet. She then quipped in a baby voice, "Mama, I had it—leave me alone already please!"
In the video, the already-fly little guy, who she shares with husband Kenneth Petty, wore a Burberry T-shirt paired with the cutest sneakers to match and even had a hint of bling as his accessories. The 22-second post was more than enough for fans who couldn't get enough of the adorable action.
One fan commented, "He's literally so adorable Nicki omggggg." Another fan joked about the baby's jewelry, writing, "That chain probably cost more than my life."
A glimpse of the tiny tot in motion is just the cherry on top when it comes to the rapper's fashionable posts of her little one. Back in January, the "Barbie Tingz" rapper shared a slew of iconic first photos of her baby to Instagram and showed us that his closet can easily rival that of some adults. And although she has yet to confirm his real name, it seems that "Papa Bear" is just cute enough.
— BEAM ME UP SCOTTY OUT NOW (@NICKIMINAJ) May 29, 2021
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched ‘Little Shots by RJ Sheetal’ read more
MUMBAI: The DualSense controller for PS5 has great haptic feedback for games like Returnal and Deread more
MUMBAI: Through their unique content and thought provoking offerings, BIG FM, one of the leading read more
MUMBAI: The second wave of the pandemic has not only swept hundreds of lives wiread more
MUMBAI: Owing to their engaging content and thought-provoking properties over the years, BIG FM,read more
MUMBAI: Few names in the world of music today evoke global hysteria as the K-Pop super band BTS. With a following of 30.1 million on Twitter and 42.6...read more
MUMBAI: The music album of the Marathi blockbuster "Sairat" has crossed 1.2 billion views and streams on YouTube and other streaming platforms. The...read more
MUMBAI: That's what Friends are for. On May 30, Courteney Cox took to Instagram to share a video of herself and a surprising person recreating an...read more
MUMBAI: 21st century Pop Icons BTS’ latest summer hit “Butter” debuts at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It is their fourth chart-topping single...read more
MUMBAI: The gorgeous Pranati Rai Prakash’s music video “Gabru” alongside TikTok sensation Bhavin Bhanushali has crossed 1 million views on YouTube...read more