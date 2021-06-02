For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  02 Jun 2021 14:50 |  By RnMTeam

'Sairat' music crosses 1.2bn views, Ajay-Atul call it 'industry trendsetter'

MUMBAI: The music album of the Marathi blockbuster "Sairat" has crossed 1.2 billion views and streams on YouTube and other streaming platforms. The Nagraj Manjule directorial, which released in April 2016, has music composed by the National Award-winning composer duo Ajay-Atul.

"It is overwhelming to see the audiences appreciating and loving the music album even today. We have now been able to cross the benchmark that this album has set not only in Marathi cinema, but in the entire Indian film industry. We are grateful to our audiences who have showered the soundtrack with so much love and have helped make this an industry trendsetter," Ajay-Atul said.

The songs of the film are popular even today after five years. The dance number "Zingaat" went on to become a party anthem and was in fact recreated in the 2018 Bollywood film "Dhadak", which was based on "Sairat". Other songs that became hits were "Yad lagla", "Aatach baya ka baavarla", and "Sairat zaala ji".

"Sairat's music has crossed over 1.2 billion views and streams across YouTube and streaming platforms. This is no ordinary feat and is the 'all-time greatest Marathi album', making its place among big Bollywood hits. The popular Zingaat's Hindi version also got a thundering response with over 500 million YouTube views and streams. Ajay and Atul are among the finest music composers we have today in our industry and their fan following is crowd gathering. We have fans from across the globe loving the album even today," said Anurag Bedi, Chief Business Officer, Zee Music, the label that released the film's music.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
music Marathi blockbuster Sairat National Award-winning composer Ajay-Atul
Related news
News | 02 Jun 2021

Watch Nicki Minaj’s son learning to walk

MUMBAI: A moment for life! Nicki Minaj treated fans to a special delight by sharing footage of her "Papa Bear" (as she affectionately calls him) trying to take his first little steps.

read more
News | 02 Jun 2021

Blue Ivy inspired Jay-Z to learn how to swim

MUMBAI: When it came to fatherhood, Jay-Z was happy to dive right into the deep end—literally, that is.

read more
News | 02 Jun 2021

Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran recreates Friends dance "The Routine"

MUMBAI: That's what Friends are for.

read more
News | 02 Jun 2021

BTS "BUTTER" debuts at number one on BILLBOARD’S HOT 100

MUMBAI: 21st century Pop Icons BTS’ latest summer hit “Butter” debuts at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It is their fourth chart-topping single to date, all of them collected in less than 1 year.

read more
News | 02 Jun 2021

Sound of BTS: K-Pop super band decode their success

MUMBAI: Few names in the world of music today evoke global hysteria as the K-Pop super band BTS.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City Launches ‘Little Shots with Telly Sensation, Rubina Dilaik, hosted by RJ Sheetal

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched ‘Little Shots by RJ Sheetal’ read more

News
You can now listen to music on Spotify in PS5’s controller

MUMBAI: The DualSense controller for PS5 has great haptic feedback for games like Returnal and Deread more

News
BIG FM celebrates the indomitable spirit of Bengaluru through their latest show ‘Namma Super Bengaluru’ with RJ Rockstar Rohit

MUMBAI: Through their unique content and thought provoking offerings, BIG FM, one of the leading read more

News
Shamir Tandon encourages the youth through his digital property, ‘Learnings from the Legends: The distance between 99 and 100’

MUMBAI: The second wave of the pandemic has not only swept hundreds of lives wiread more

News
BIG FM successfully culminates Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho Season 2 with Sadhguru on the back of some major learnings and life lessons

MUMBAI: Owing to their engaging content and thought-provoking properties over the years, BIG FM,read more

top# 5 articles

1
Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran recreates Friends dance "The Routine"

MUMBAI: That's what Friends are for. On May 30, Courteney Cox took to Instagram to share a video of herself and a surprising person recreating an...read more

2
BTS "BUTTER" debuts at number one on BILLBOARD’S HOT 100

MUMBAI: 21st century Pop Icons BTS’ latest summer hit “Butter” debuts at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It is their fourth chart-topping single...read more

3
Pranati Rai Prakash's song "Gabru" crossed 1 million views, shares an appreciation post for fans

MUMBAI: The gorgeous Pranati Rai Prakash’s music video “Gabru” alongside TikTok sensation Bhavin Bhanushali has crossed 1 million views on YouTube...read more

4
Blue Ivy inspired Jay-Z to learn how to swim

MUMBAI: When it came to fatherhood, Jay-Z was happy to dive right into the deep end—literally, that is. The "Empire State of Mind" rapper shared on...read more

5
Katy Perry’s baby Daisy is ‘Crawling'

MUMBAI: Katy Perry called in to On Air With Ryan Seacrest and happily chatted about her baby's latest milestones. The "working mom," as she very...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games