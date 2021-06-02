Pranati Rai Prakash's song "Gabru" crossed 1 million views, shares an appreciation post for fans

MUMBAI: The gorgeous Pranati Rai Prakash’s music video “Gabru” alongside TikTok sensation Bhavin Bhanushali has crossed 1 million views on YouTube and the actress is delighted with the response on her video. Pranati Rai Prakash has grabbed a lot of attention from people because of her thoughts on positivity and mental health, she is also a fitness freak and has some amazing dancing skills. Pranati Rai Prakash has given us some worth watching movies and web series like “Family Of Thakurganj”, “Love Aaj Kal”, “Mannphodganj Ki Binny”, and many more.

Pranati Rai Prakash’s music video “Gabru” depicts a cute love story between two young strangers which is set up by a friend. The actress has showcased her dance moves looking absolutely sexy and is also is seen in a Punjabi Kudi avatar. The video garnered a good response from the audience, the actress recently uploaded a reel clip of her music video on her Instagram and thanked her fans for the overwhelming response she captioned the video saying, “Thank you for 1 million views on YouTube guys! @bhavin_333 @thekamalkhan @amarpreetchhabra @sagamusic @sumeetsinghm

#Gabru #musicvideo”. Pranati Rai Prakash has previously also worked in music videos before like “Safar Ka Nasha”, “Ghurrati Hawa”, “Mistaken” and more. The actress also recently explored her passion for singing and made her debut with the song “Tera Muskurana” on Youtube.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPmbwoCpnT5/

On the work front, Pranati Rai Prakash will be seen next in the ALT Balaji web series 'Cartel' and 'Blackwoods'. The actress has also been cast in the Netflix web film “Penthouse” directed by Abbas-Mastan in which she will be seen opposite Arjun Rampal.