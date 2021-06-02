For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  02 Jun 2021 11:52 |  By RnMTeam

Pranati Rai Prakash's song "Gabru" crossed 1 million views, shares an appreciation post for fans

MUMBAI: The gorgeous Pranati Rai Prakash’s music video “Gabru” alongside TikTok sensation Bhavin Bhanushali has crossed 1 million views on YouTube and the actress is delighted with the response on her video. Pranati Rai Prakash has grabbed a lot of attention from people because of her thoughts on positivity and mental health, she is also a fitness freak and has some amazing dancing skills. Pranati Rai Prakash has given us some worth watching movies and web series like “Family Of Thakurganj”, “Love Aaj Kal”, “Mannphodganj Ki Binny”, and many more.

Pranati Rai Prakash’s music video “Gabru” depicts a cute love story between two young strangers which is set up by a friend. The actress has showcased her dance moves looking absolutely sexy and is also is seen in a Punjabi Kudi avatar. The video garnered a good response from the audience, the actress recently uploaded a reel clip of her music video on her Instagram and thanked her fans for the overwhelming response she captioned the video saying, “Thank you for 1 million views on YouTube guys! @bhavin_333 @thekamalkhan @amarpreetchhabra @sagamusic @sumeetsinghm
#Gabru #musicvideo”. Pranati Rai Prakash has previously also worked in music videos before like “Safar Ka Nasha”, “Ghurrati Hawa”, “Mistaken” and more. The actress also recently explored her passion for singing and made her debut with the song “Tera Muskurana” on Youtube.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPmbwoCpnT5/

On the work front, Pranati Rai Prakash will be seen next in the ALT Balaji web series 'Cartel' and 'Blackwoods'. The actress has also been cast in the Netflix web film “Penthouse” directed by Abbas-Mastan in which she will be seen opposite Arjun Rampal.

Tags
Pranati Rai Prakash Netflix TikTok Youtube
Related news
News | 02 Jun 2021

YouTuber Jeetu Jaan arrested over alleged murder of wife

MUMBAI: YouTube artiste Jitendra, who is popularly known as Jeetu Jaan, was arrested by the Bhandup police in connection with his wife Komal Agarwal's death. The victim was found hanging from a ceiling fan.

read more
News | 01 Jun 2021

'Is qadar' success has a lot to do with work everyone on the team has done: Tulsi Kumar

MUMBAI: The new music video "Is qadar" crossed 100 million views on YouTube recently, riding composer duo Sachet-Parampara's trademark melody on Sayeed Quadri' lyrics, and some mellifluous singing by Darshan Raval and Tulsi Kumar.

read more
News | 28 May 2021

Kourtney Kardashian shuts down son Mason's TikTok and Instagram accounts

A year ago, as the coronavirus pandemic shutdown took full effect, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's then-10-year-old son popped up in a TikTok Live. At the time, the youngster explained to fans that his Instagram account got deleted "because I was too young, because I went viral."

read more
News | 26 May 2021

Moodshift Reveal Wh0 & Harrison remixes of 'Heartless' along with TikTok Track 'Hit It'

MUMBAI: Off the backs of their recent chart-topping collaboration with Johnny Sibilly of HBO Max & TikTok fame, for 'Hit It', Swedish trio, Moodshift return with remixes for their latest original effort, ‘Heartless’.

read more
News | 26 May 2021

SpotlampE presents ‘Party La’ a peppy, upbeat Marathi dance number by Varun Likhate

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s Indie Music Label SpotlampE has launched a peppy Marathi dance track titled ‘Party La’ by the multitalented artiste Varun Likhate. ‘Party La’ is a cheerful dance number which will liven up the somber mood of listeners in the current trying times!

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City Launches ‘Little Shots with Telly Sensation, Rubina Dilaik, hosted by RJ Sheetal

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched ‘Little Shots by RJ Sheetal’ read more

News
You can now listen to music on Spotify in PS5’s controller

MUMBAI: The DualSense controller for PS5 has great haptic feedback for games like Returnal and Deread more

News
BIG FM celebrates the indomitable spirit of Bengaluru through their latest show ‘Namma Super Bengaluru’ with RJ Rockstar Rohit

MUMBAI: Through their unique content and thought provoking offerings, BIG FM, one of the leading read more

News
Shamir Tandon encourages the youth through his digital property, ‘Learnings from the Legends: The distance between 99 and 100’

MUMBAI: The second wave of the pandemic has not only swept hundreds of lives wiread more

News
BIG FM successfully culminates Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho Season 2 with Sadhguru on the back of some major learnings and life lessons

MUMBAI: Owing to their engaging content and thought-provoking properties over the years, BIG FM,read more

top# 5 articles

1
Music band Sanam: Once we release a song, we forget about it and work on the next

MUMBAI: The pop band Sanam recently released a playlist of recreations of classic songs, titled "Sukoon-E-Sanam". While the band has done some...read more

2
Dua Lipa's next album will be completely different

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa has big plans! The 25-year-old "Don't Start Now" pop superstar already has a third album in mind, Warner Records' “It’s ‘The...read more

3
YouTuber Jeetu Jaan arrested over alleged murder of wife

MUMBAI: YouTube artiste Jitendra, who is popularly known as Jeetu Jaan, was arrested by the Bhandup police in connection with his wife Komal Agarwal'...read more

4
'Is qadar' success has a lot to do with work everyone on the team has done: Tulsi Kumar

MUMBAI: The new music video "Is qadar" crossed 100 million views on YouTube recently, riding composer duo Sachet-Parampara's trademark melody on...read more

5
Debuting in Dil Mangdi with Jassi ji was like a dream come true says Jayna Sippy

MUMBAI: Jasbir Jassi has given us one of our all-time favourite dance track, Dil Legi Kudi, and now the singer has came back with another sure shot...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games