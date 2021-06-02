For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  02 Jun 2021 11:39

Music band Sanam: Once we release a song, we forget about it and work on the next

MUMBAI: The pop band Sanam recently released a playlist of recreations of classic songs, titled "Sukoon-E-Sanam".

While the band has done some original work, their recreated numbers have also brought them popularity. Band member Venky S. says while they always want their songs to do well, once they release a song, they forget about it and work on the next one.

"I think every artiste would like their songs to do well when they put them out. But our focus lies in the process of making it -- what feels good in the moment and how we get there. Once we release a song, we forget about it and work on the next. We like to see organic growth. In fact, songs that didn't do well when we released them years ago, often suddenly pick up and those become the most-watched videos for a few months. This keeps changing, so it doesn't make sense to break our heads over something that's not in our control," says Venky.

Samar Puri adds: "For us, the process of making music, shooting videos and presenting them is the most important thing. We enjoy every bit of it. From working on different ideas before finalising a zone for each song, to thinking and executing different visual ideas for each song. The whole process is something that brings us happiness. To see how our work in turn affects so many individuals during good times and tough times, just makes us feel like we are on the right path."

Talking about the importance of the band to them, Sanam Puri says: "Our band is like family. We connect in more ways than just music. We give each other strength and help each other grow and shine in our own way. It is definitely more difficult in many ways. Each person has their own struggles and needs support or space at different times, But the love and strength we have together are beyond anything else. We would love to see more bands come up. We have had and will continue to have our own struggles, just like everyone else. The key here is, we are doing what we love to do and we get stronger when we do this together."

Talking about the playlist of their new album, bandmember Keshav Dhanraj claims they got texts from many fans talking about the importance of their music in people's lives during the pandemic.

"We started getting so many messages from fans, talking about how our songs have impacted their lives during the pandemic -- how our songs have given people strength in the toughest of times. We realised we should put together a playlist that can help people," he claims, about the project for which they collaborated with Saregama.

(Source : IANS)

Music band Keshav Dhanraj Sanam Puri Singer music
