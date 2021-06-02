Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran recreates Friends dance "The Routine"

MUMBAI: That's what Friends are for.
On May 30, Courteney Cox took to Instagram to share a video of herself and a surprising person recreating an iconic moment from Friends. No, it wasn't her bestie and former co-star Jennifer Aniston, or even her onscreen husband (and, apparently, real-life distance cousin) Matthew Perry, who she recently teamed up with for HBO Max's Friends reunion. Instead, it was none other than Ed Sheeran, who joined Courteney for a performance of "The Routine."
The intricate dance was first performed by Courteney's character Monica Gellar and her brother Ross Gellar, who was portrayed by David Schwimmer in the long-running sitcom. The season six episode, appropriately titled "The One With the Routine," features Monica and Ross living out their dream of appearing on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. In order to get the attention of the producer, who keeps pushing them to the back, Monica and Ross perform a dance they previously debuted at a high school talent show.
Sadly, the producer wasn't impressed—but fans couldn't get the choreography out of their heads!
In the comments section of the video, Courteney's Hollywood peers couldn't get enough. The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco wrote, "This is EPIC." Queer Eye star Tan France added, "This is amazing!!!!!"
As Friends fans will recall, Ed famously played one of Monica and Chandler's twins in the final season of the series. OK, we're totally kidding—but the actress and singer do share a special bond.
The two were introduced in 2013 by producer Bill Lawrence, who worked with Courteney on the show Cougar Town, and hit it off so well that Ed even ended up staying at Courteney's house for a while, according to The Daily Mail. In fact, it was Ed who set up Courteney and her longtime boyfriend, Snow Patrol singer Johnny McDaid.
"My housemate Johnny, who I've lived with for a year, I introduced him to Courteney Cox. They started dating and are crazy about each other," he said in a 2013 interview with OMG! Insider. "I ended up spending a lot of time living in her beach house and therefore bumping into all these random people. We spent Thanksgiving eve at Jennifer's before spending the day at Courteney's."
