News |  02 Jun 2021 15:50 |  By RnMTeam

BTS "BUTTER" debuts at number one on BILLBOARD’S HOT 100

MUMBAI: 21st century Pop Icons BTS’ latest summer hit “Butter” debuts at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It is their fourth chart-topping single to date, all of them collected in less than 1 year. This makes them the first group to have a trio of No.1 entrances as well as the fastest group to run their first four No.1 singles since the Jackson 5 in 1970.

“We released “Butter” to bring a fun song that anyone can enjoy,” said BTS upon achieving this feat. “We’re happy and honored that the song reached No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 again. We wouldn’t have gotten our fourth chart topping song without everyone’s love and support. Thank you for enjoying “Butter” and we will keep working hard to deliver refreshing and passionate music.

The GRAMMY nominated band has dominated the global music scene with “Butter” since day one. It became the most streamed song in a single day in Spotify’s history, amassing 20.9 million global streams on the first day. The accompanying music video also set a new all time 24 hour record of 108.2 million views and the biggest music video Premiere on YouTube with 3.9 million peak concurrents.

In celebration of their 8th anniversary, the septet is holding the two-day live-streaming event BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO on June 13 and 14

