For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  02 Jun 2021 16:49 |  By RnMTeam

Blue Ivy inspired Jay-Z to learn how to swim

MUMBAI: When it came to fatherhood, Jay-Z was happy to dive right into the deep end—literally, that is.
The "Empire State of Mind" rapper shared on HBO Max's series The Shop: Uninterrupted that he made the choice to learn a new skill after his wife Beyoncé gave birth to their first child Blue Ivy Carter in 2012.

"It's amazing. It's a very grounding thing," he said of becoming a dad. "I didn't learn how to swim until Blue was born. There goes everything you need to know. This is a metaphor for our relationship. If she ever fell in the water and I couldn't get her, I couldn't even fathom that thought. I gotta learn how to swim. That's it. That was the beginning of our relationship."
Jay-Z and Beyoncé are now also parents to twins Rumi and Sir, who were born in June 2017.

The music producer previously opened up about his insecurities around parenting in a 2013 ad for his album Magna Carta Holy Grail.

"It's most obvious on the song 'JAY Z Blue,'" Jay-Z explained. "And it deals with—you know, my pop left when I was young, so he didn't teach me how to be a man nor how to raise a child or treat a woman. So, of course, my karma, the two things I needed I don't have, right? And I have a daughter. It's the paranoia of not being a great dad."

Tags
Jay-Z Blue Ivy music Singer
Related news
News | 02 Jun 2021

Watch Nicki Minaj’s son learning to walk

MUMBAI: A moment for life! Nicki Minaj treated fans to a special delight by sharing footage of her "Papa Bear" (as she affectionately calls him) trying to take his first little steps.

read more
News | 02 Jun 2021

Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran recreates Friends dance "The Routine"

MUMBAI: That's what Friends are for.

read more
News | 02 Jun 2021

BTS "BUTTER" debuts at number one on BILLBOARD’S HOT 100

MUMBAI: 21st century Pop Icons BTS’ latest summer hit “Butter” debuts at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It is their fourth chart-topping single to date, all of them collected in less than 1 year.

read more
News | 02 Jun 2021

'Sairat' music crosses 1.2bn views, Ajay-Atul call it 'industry trendsetter'

MUMBAI: The music album of the Marathi blockbuster "Sairat" has crossed 1.2 billion views and streams on YouTube and other streaming platforms. The Nagraj Manjule directorial, which released in April 2016, has music composed by the National Award-winning composer duo Ajay-Atul.

read more
News | 02 Jun 2021

Sound of BTS: K-Pop super band decode their success

MUMBAI: Few names in the world of music today evoke global hysteria as the K-Pop super band BTS.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City Launches ‘Little Shots with Telly Sensation, Rubina Dilaik, hosted by RJ Sheetal

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched ‘Little Shots by RJ Sheetal’ read more

News
You can now listen to music on Spotify in PS5’s controller

MUMBAI: The DualSense controller for PS5 has great haptic feedback for games like Returnal and Deread more

News
BIG FM celebrates the indomitable spirit of Bengaluru through their latest show ‘Namma Super Bengaluru’ with RJ Rockstar Rohit

MUMBAI: Through their unique content and thought provoking offerings, BIG FM, one of the leading read more

News
Shamir Tandon encourages the youth through his digital property, ‘Learnings from the Legends: The distance between 99 and 100’

MUMBAI: The second wave of the pandemic has not only swept hundreds of lives wiread more

News
BIG FM successfully culminates Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho Season 2 with Sadhguru on the back of some major learnings and life lessons

MUMBAI: Owing to their engaging content and thought-provoking properties over the years, BIG FM,read more

top# 5 articles

1
Katy Perry’s baby Daisy is ‘Crawling'

MUMBAI: Katy Perry called in to On Air With Ryan Seacrest and happily chatted about her baby's latest milestones. The "working mom," as she very...read more

2
See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barkek’s happy weekend with kids

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian had announced a while back on social media that she was dating drummer Travis Barker, making their relationship official...read more

3
'Sairat' music crosses 1.2bn views, Ajay-Atul call it 'industry trendsetter'

MUMBAI: The music album of the Marathi blockbuster "Sairat" has crossed 1.2 billion views and streams on YouTube and other streaming platforms. The...read more

4
'Is qadar' success has a lot to do with work everyone on the team has done: Tulsi Kumar

MUMBAI: The new music video "Is qadar" crossed 100 million views on YouTube recently, riding composer duo Sachet-Parampara's trademark melody on...read more

5
Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran recreates Friends dance "The Routine"

MUMBAI: That's what Friends are for. On May 30, Courteney Cox took to Instagram to share a video of herself and a surprising person recreating an...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games