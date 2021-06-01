For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  01 Jun 2021

Why Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh were cast in 'Baarish ban jaana' video

MUMBAI: Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh feature in the music video of "Baarish ban jaana", the new song of Stebin Ben and Payal Dev which is scheduled to release on June 3. The makers wanted the casting to come across as unexpected.

"The monsoon being a popular season, it's a good time for them to hear a nice melody. So, we are trying to create a monsoon franchise of 'Baarish' songs every year. The idea of casting for this song was it should be refreshing and different and, most importantly, unexpected. Hence, Hina and Shaheer were on the priority list," said creative director of the video, Pooja Gujral.

She added: "Rather, they were my only choice as both of them bring this amazing freshness on screen. Hina's vibrant smile -- and we needed somebody who can bring that on-screen -- does full justice. Also, I had worked with Hina and Shaheer in the past on two different videos and both of them have been amazing."

(Source: IANS)

