Take That are 'desperate' to start touring

The British pop group Take That want to start touring again and might even record a new album.

"We're desperate to come back and do something as soon as big venues are up and running again. I don't know what it will be yet, whether it's a tour or album, or both even. But Take That are going nowhere," said the band's frontman Gary Barlow in an interview with The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, according to contactmusic.com.

A special 40th anniversary show is also in the works.

"I think we will, as long as we are all fit and healthy. I think we all love the experience of being on stage. We love being in Take That. That greatest hits album marked a moment for us, and we are happy for that moment to just hold there, but I don't think it will be long before we're back. The touring side is such a big part of it for us, so we'll wait until people are safely back and feeling confident," Barlow added.

The band's last studio album was "Wonderland" in 2017.

