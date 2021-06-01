For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  01 Jun 2021 13:16

See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barkek’s happy weekend with kids

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian had announced a while back on social media that she was dating drummer Travis Barker, making their relationship official. It appears that the couple has now reached a serious stage in their relationship. Kourtney has now posted a few pictures and videos of her weekend with Travis, which also features her children ' her son Reign and daughter Penelope. Travis is seen spending time with her children and having fun with them, especially with Reign. Her weekend post promptly received excited reactions from fans who sent their warm reactions in the comment section.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship has been highly speculated in the entertainment world, and it appears that the couple is going strong. Recently, Kourtney shared a picture of hers in a bikini alongside a pool. She also posted a handful of videos, one of which shows Travis rolling down the grass with her son, Reign. The musician appeared to be quite comfortable around her children, as he slid down the water slide along with Reign, while Penelope watched the two. Kourtney made it a point to try the water slide as well.

The group also spent time together at a buffet after having a fun time together. Kourtney simply wrote in the caption, 'happy weekend'. The comments section was soon filled with her fans' reactions, who appeared to be quite happy and excited to watch Travis spend time with her children. One of them also acknowledged the bond between him and Reign, calling them 'cute'. The couple had recently also taken her children for a trip to Disneyland and she had shared a few glimpses of the same on Instagram as well.

