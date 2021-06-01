For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  01 Jun 2021 11:56 |  By RnMTeam

Salim Merchant: Make best use of this lockdown

MUMBAI: Composer Salim Merchant took to social media on Monday to suggest to fans that the best way to make use of the ongoing lockdown was to create something new.

"Make best use of this lockdown guys.. it's time to plan & create new things. I always look at the glass half full rather than half empty. We will all eventually get vaccinated.. Raat ko ek din Dhalna hi hain," Salim posted on Instagram.

The musician recently took his second dose of vaccine for Covid-19 prevention and shared a social media post announcing the same.

Sharing a photo where he can be seen getting the jab, Merchant wrote: "Got my Second shot! Vaccination is the only way to fight this crazy virus. Wait for your turn. It's going to happen soon."

The composer in a recent social media post encouraged netizens to stay fit and keep their oxygen levels normal amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"Keep your fitness levels UP! It helps your Oxygen levels in your system to be UP & keeps you physically and mentally UP & UP," he wrote in a recent Instagram post.

(Source: IANS)

composer Salim Merchant COVID-19 music
