'Is qadar' success has a lot to do with work everyone on the team has done: Tulsi Kumar

MUMBAI: The new music video "Is qadar" crossed 100 million views on YouTube recently, riding composer duo Sachet-Parampara's trademark melody on Sayeed Quadri' lyrics, and some mellifluous singing by Darshan Raval and Tulsi Kumar.
Opening up on the song's success, Tulsi credits teamwork for the popularity of the song, which has over 1.4 million likes on its official YouTube page.
"I am absolutely elated about the success of the song. I believe that it has a lot to do with the work everyone on the team has done, as much as me. With music videos becoming a popular form of content consumption these days, I am thankful that 'Is qadar' has also found a place in the hearts of the viewers as well as on the top chartbusters. We set out to do something different and we are glad that it clicked with the audiences," says Tulsi.
The music video has been directed by Arvindr Khaira and it features the singers.
(Source: IANS)
