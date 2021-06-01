For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  01 Jun 2021 12:12 |  By RnMTeam

'Is qadar' success has a lot to do with work everyone on the team has done: Tulsi Kumar

MUMBAI: The new music video "Is qadar" crossed 100 million views on YouTube recently, riding composer duo Sachet-Parampara's trademark melody on Sayeed Quadri' lyrics, and some mellifluous singing by Darshan Raval and Tulsi Kumar.

Opening up on the song's success, Tulsi credits teamwork for the popularity of the song, which has over 1.4 million likes on its official YouTube page.

"I am absolutely elated about the success of the song. I believe that it has a lot to do with the work everyone on the team has done, as much as me. With music videos becoming a popular form of content consumption these days, I am thankful that 'Is qadar' has also found a place in the hearts of the viewers as well as on the top chartbusters. We set out to do something different and we are glad that it clicked with the audiences," says Tulsi.

The music video has been directed by Arvindr Khaira and it features the singers.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Is qadar Youtube composer Sachet-Parampara Sayeed Quadri Darshan Raval Tulsi Kumar
Related news
News | 01 Jun 2021

Salim Merchant: Make best use of this lockdown

MUMBAI: Composer Salim Merchant took to social media on Monday to suggest to fans that the best way to make use of the ongoing lockdown was to create something new.

read more
News | 26 May 2021

SpotlampE presents ‘Party La’ a peppy, upbeat Marathi dance number by Varun Likhate

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s Indie Music Label SpotlampE has launched a peppy Marathi dance track titled ‘Party La’ by the multitalented artiste Varun Likhate. ‘Party La’ is a cheerful dance number which will liven up the somber mood of listeners in the current trying times!

read more
News | 24 May 2021

Bharat Goel's Ek Bewafaa rules indie music charts

MUMBAI: Composer and Producer Bharat Goel came up with a recreated version of the old Nadeem-Shravan classic, 'Ek Bewafaa', recently. The song highlights the story of love, lust and betrayal.

read more
News | 22 May 2021

BTS 'Butter' sets new record in YouTube

MUMBAI: BTS dropped their latest track, 'Butter', the music video set a new record as it crossed 113 million views within 24 hours.

read more
News | 20 May 2021

AR Rahman's '99 Songs' to have digital premiere on May 21

MUMBAI: Composer AR Rahman's debut project as film producer, "99 Songs", will have its digital premiere on May 21. The Oscar-winning composer tweeted the news on Wednesday evening.

read more

RnM Biz

News
You can now listen to music on Spotify in PS5’s controller

MUMBAI: The DualSense controller for PS5 has great haptic feedback for games like Returnal and Deread more

News
BIG FM celebrates the indomitable spirit of Bengaluru through their latest show ‘Namma Super Bengaluru’ with RJ Rockstar Rohit

MUMBAI: Through their unique content and thought provoking offerings, BIG FM, one of the leading read more

News
Shamir Tandon encourages the youth through his digital property, ‘Learnings from the Legends: The distance between 99 and 100’

MUMBAI: The second wave of the pandemic has not only swept hundreds of lives wiread more

News
BIG FM successfully culminates Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho Season 2 with Sadhguru on the back of some major learnings and life lessons

MUMBAI: Owing to their engaging content and thought-provoking properties over the years, BIG FM,read more

News
AAWAZ.COM and Fever FM come together to create live audio experiences

MUMBAI: aawaz.com and HT Media Ltd’s Fever FM areread more

top# 5 articles

1
Megan Fox made special appearance during boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly performance

MUMBAI: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox stole the show at the Indy 500 this past weekend On Friday, the Transformers actress, 35, joined her rocker...read more

2
Katy Perry’s baby Daisy is ‘Crawling'

MUMBAI: Katy Perry called in to On Air With Ryan Seacrest and happily chatted about her baby's latest milestones. The "working mom," as she very...read more

3
Music album from Zee Music Company's 'Sairat' crosses 1.2 billion views and streams

MUMBAI: Described as a ‘modern-day classic’, Sairat’s music under the label of Zee Music Company, created a sensation with its album back in 2016....read more

4
See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barkek’s happy weekend with kids

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian had announced a while back on social media that she was dating drummer Travis Barker, making their relationship official...read more

5
Reason why Sunidhi Chauhan is no longer a judge on Indian Idol

MUMBAI: Singer Sunidhi Chauhan, who was once a judge on Indian Idol, has opened up on the issue. She said that even she was asked to praise the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games