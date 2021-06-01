Music album from Zee Music Company's 'Sairat' crosses 1.2 billion views and streams

MUMBAI: Described as a ‘modern-day classic’, Sairat’s music under the label of Zee Music Company, created a sensation with its album back in 2016. Till date, the album is being celebrated for its extraordinary, refreshing soundtrack and combination of Maharashtrian folk music with western symphonic music.

Sairat became the first Indian movie to be recorded with Live Symphony Orchestra in Hollywood. Each song in the album evokes a sense of passion and love while weaving in the beautiful love story between two youngsters coming from different socio-economic backgrounds. While ‘Zingaat’ struck chords with the listeners globally as their go-to party anthem, the album’s opening track ‘Yad Lagla’ is a symphonic ride one can never get enough of. On the other hand ‘Aatach Baya Ka Baavarla’ gave us all the first-love feels and ‘Sairat Zaala Ji’ is a love ballad which is impossible to stop humming.

National award-winning composers Ajay-Atul’s gripping music has made the album a massive hit even for the non-Marathi speaking audiences. Speaking on the success of the album, Ajay-Atul said, “It is very overwhelming to see the audiences appreciating and loving the music album even today. We have now been able to cross the benchmark that this album has set not only in Marathi cinema, but in the entire Indian film industry. We are grateful to our audiences who have showered the soundtrack with so much love and have helped make this an industry trendsetter.”

Mr. Anurag Bedi, Chief Business Officer, Zee Music, said “ Sairat’s music has crossed over 1.2 Billion views & streams across YouTube & streaming platforms , this is no ordinary feat and is the "all-time greatest Marathi album" of time making its place amongst big Bollywood hits. The popular Zingaat’s hindi version also was a thundering response with over 500 Million YouTube views & streams. Ajay & Atul are one of the finest music composers we have today in our industry and their fan following is crowd gathering. We have fans from across the globe loving the album even today.