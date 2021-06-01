Megan Fox made special appearance during boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly performance

MUMBAI: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox stole the show at the Indy 500 this past weekend
On Friday, the Transformers actress, 35, joined her rocker boyfriend, 31, on the stage during Kelly's performance at Barstool Sports' party at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana.
Fox wore a black crop top, blue jeans and black heels as she proudly stood by her boyfriend's side. Kelly opted for a tight black shirt and stylish pants as he sang several songs, including "I Think I'm Okay" for the crowd.
According to E! News, Fox came out after the crowd chanted "Megan" for some time.
Kelly and Fox have been going strong since they were first spotted out together in May 2020. The pair initially met on the set of their forthcoming movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass.
