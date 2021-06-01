Katy Perry’s baby Daisy is ‘Crawling'

MUMBAI: Katy Perry called in to On Air With Ryan Seacrest and happily chatted about her baby's latest milestones.

The "working mom," as she very accurately described herself in the interview on Friday (May 28), has been plenty busy with American Idol, not to mention planning a Las Vegas residency. Meanwhile, just nine months ago, she welcomed her first child with Orlando Bloom, named Daisy Dove.

From the sound of it, the 9-month-old is getting mobile and keeping Perry on her toes at home.

"She’s crawling," the pop star and proud mom revealed, "and she has one tooth. It’s barely poked through, though."

"Actually, it’s kind of like one of my teeth," she said of her little one's baby tooth. "'Cause I have pretty good teeth on the top but if you were to actually see my bottom teeth, they’re a little interesting, but I think that’s character."