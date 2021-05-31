Reason why Sunidhi Chauhan is no longer a judge on Indian Idol

MUMBAI: Singer Sunidhi Chauhan, who was once a judge on Indian Idol, has opened up on the issue. She said that even she was asked to praise the contestants. Sunidhi was a judge on Indian Idol Season 5 and Season 6.

Sunidhi Chauhan spoke to a portal and revealed that she parted ways with the show due to this reason. She said, "Not exactly this ki sabko karna hai but yes, we all were told (to praise). That was the basic thing. And so, I couldn't go on. I couldn't do what they wanted and I had to part ways. Hence, today, I am not judging any reality show."

She further added, "I think it is done to seek attention. I think it is required to be done to hold your audience. Guess it works."

Talking about reality shows giving overnight recognition to talents, Sunidhi said that the artistes have a disadvantage, as their overnight recognition diminishes their hunger to strive for excellence. "Yes, some of them still do work hard but the instant fame affects them psychologically. It's a simple case of acquiring too much too soon. Not the contestants' fault, it's simply because the name of the game is TRPs," she added.