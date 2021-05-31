Reason why Sunidhi Chauhan is no longer a judge on Indian Idol

MUMBAI: Singer Sunidhi Chauhan, who was once a judge on Indian Idol, has opened up on the issue. She said that even she was asked to praise the contestants. Sunidhi was a judge on Indian Idol Season 5 and Season 6.
Sunidhi Chauhan spoke to a portal and revealed that she parted ways with the show due to this reason. She said, "Not exactly this ki sabko karna hai but yes, we all were told (to praise). That was the basic thing. And so, I couldn't go on. I couldn't do what they wanted and I had to part ways. Hence, today, I am not judging any reality show."
She further added, "I think it is done to seek attention. I think it is required to be done to hold your audience. Guess it works."
Talking about reality shows giving overnight recognition to talents, Sunidhi said that the artistes have a disadvantage, as their overnight recognition diminishes their hunger to strive for excellence. "Yes, some of them still do work hard but the instant fame affects them psychologically. It's a simple case of acquiring too much too soon. Not the contestants' fault, it's simply because the name of the game is TRPs," she added.
MUMBAI: The DualSense controller for PS5 has great haptic feedback for games like Returnal and Deread more
MUMBAI: Through their unique content and thought provoking offerings, BIG FM, one of the leading read more
MUMBAI: The second wave of the pandemic has not only swept hundreds of lives wiread more
MUMBAI: Owing to their engaging content and thought-provoking properties over the years, BIG FM,read more
MUMBAI: aawaz.com and HT Media Ltd’s Fever FM areread more
MUMBAI: The rock band Primal Scream have planned a reissue on their debut album "Sonic Flower Groove". The album is expected to have an unreleased...read more
MUMBAI: Oasis legend Noel Gallagher says he was disappointed that his album with Amorphous Androgynous never released. The album, which was due to be...read more
MUMBAI: Musician Moby has released an orchestral album, "Reprise", and says he wanted to showcase the dynamics of music through the effort. Moby...read more
MUMBAI: West Coast purveyor of Cosmic Funk B. Bravo returns with the first single from his upcoming album dropping in the fall. Lifted (What U Waitin...read more
MUMBAI: The trend of making music videos featuring internet sensations has, of late, increased. Since the relaxation of lockdown, production of the...read more