Moby wanted to show dynamics of music through new album 'Reprise'

MUMBAI: Musician Moby has released an orchestral album, "Reprise", and says he wanted to showcase the dynamics of music through the effort. Moby feels today's music is just loud, adding that he wanted to show what happens when you play around with levels in music.
"A lot of modern music doesn't really have dynamics. Most modern songs start off loud, stay loud and end loud. That isn't meant as a criticism, just a statement of fact," he told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, according to contactmusic.com.
Moby's "Reprise" features orchestral and acoustic arrangements of past hits including "Go", "Extreme ways", "Why does my heart feel so bad?" and "Natural blues".
He says he wanted to show the main purpose of music is to communicate.
"Sorry if this seems self-evident, but for me the main purpose of music is to communicate emotion. To share some aspect of the human condition with whoever might be listening," he summed up.
MUMBAI: The DualSense controller for PS5 has great haptic feedback for games like Returnal and Deread more
MUMBAI: Through their unique content and thought provoking offerings, BIG FM, one of the leading read more
MUMBAI: The second wave of the pandemic has not only swept hundreds of lives wiread more
MUMBAI: Owing to their engaging content and thought-provoking properties over the years, BIG FM,read more
MUMBAI: aawaz.com and HT Media Ltd’s Fever FM areread more
MUMBAI: West Coast purveyor of Cosmic Funk B. Bravo returns with the first single from his upcoming album dropping in the fall. Lifted (What U Waitin...read more
MUMBAI: The trend of making music videos featuring internet sensations has, of late, increased. Since the relaxation of lockdown, production of the...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Nigam, Ankita Harsvardhan Patil, MP Manoj Kotak & golfer Krishiv KL Tekchandani organise mass vaccination drive for citizens...read more
MUMBAI: TM Talent Management’s Exclusive Artiste Arijit Singh has collaborated with Facebook through its SocialForGood initiative and GiveIndia to...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh says he will make a new single titled "KRK Kutta", claiming the song is meant to be a "befitting reply" to actor-turned-...read more