News |  31 May 2021 12:01 |  By RnMTeam

Mika says he'll make song titled 'KRK Kutta' after Salman's defamation suit against actor-critic

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh says he will make a new single titled "KRK Kutta", claiming the song is meant to be a "befitting reply" to actor-turned-critic Kamaal R. Khan, or KRK, in the context of the latters ongoing tussle with Bollywood star Salman Khan.

A statement issued by Salman's lawyers recently said that he was filing a defamation suit against KRK for alleging that the star engages in fraudulent activity and launders funds through his NGO, Being Human. Mika's announcement comes at a time when KRK has declared that he refuses to apologise to anybody.

"KRK is a 'gadha' (ass). Salman Khan should have filed the case on him a long time ago. KRK intentionally says nasty stuff to get attention, so that he keeps getting publicity. He makes personal attacks, he starts attacking family members. This is wrong. He talks absolute garbage, starts abusing people, he just says anything to anyone and the entire entertainment industry is silent. Someone needs to give him a proper reply," claimed Mika, justifying his song.

"I think KRK would be happy about the song. He seeks popularity and I am going to make him super popular. I am going to give him a befitting reply through my song. The song is titled 'KRK Kutta' (KRK the dog). The music will be composed by Toshi Sabri," he added, speaking to the media.

Asked if Mika himself wasn't out creating controversy with such a song, the singer replied: "I am not trying to create controversy with my song. It is merely a reply to KRK. I don't want to say bad stuff on social media and pick-up unnecessary arguments, it wouldn't look nice. I want to entertain people and make KRK popular, which would make him happy."

"I have been working and living in Mumbai since the last 15 years and I haven't seen anyone fighting on streets. Leave Bollywood aside, I haven't seen people arguing or fighting. The vibe of this town is such that people mind their work and don't believe in stooping to low levels, but KRK has crossed all the lines," Mika declared.

"People from Industry should have filed a case on him a long time ago and put him in his place. KRK is hiding in Dubai because he knows the moment he returns he will be bashed up. I am a singer and I am just replying musically, on behalf of everyone," claimed Mika.

Meanwhile, KRK has refused to apologise, saying that he is only doing his job. Incidentally, although the statement by Salman's legal team had said the defamation suit has nothing to do with the latter's review of Salman's new film "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai", KRK seems to hint that is the case.

In a YouTube video, KRK said he has done nothing wrong and would not apologise. In separate tweets, KRK also claimed he has the support of over 20 people in Bollywood.

"More than 20 Bollywood people have called me to give me their support. They said, that they were not able to do that whatever I am doing. Because they were not ready to have direct conflict with him. They were scared to make him their enemy. I say Thank you all so very much!" he tweeted.

"Now I don't care, what will be the result. But I will fight for all those people. I can't allow so many people to get disappointed. I won't break their trust," he further wrote.

In a reversal to what he had earlier said, KRK had also recently declared he would definitely continue reviewing Salman's films.

"Normally I don't review the film if producer director or actor of the film asks me to not review it. But Now if this man will request me, or even touch my feet also, still I will review his each film and each song. Satyamev Jayate! Jai Hind!" KRK had tweeted on May 27.

(Source: IANS)

Mika Singh KRK Salman Khan Singer Bollywood
