K-pop’s fourth generation leaders TOMORROW X together release new album Chaos Chapter: FREEZE

MUMBAI: - K-pop’s 4th generation ‘It’ boys TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) have finally released their long-awaited second studio album on May 31.

The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE begin’s the Chaos Chapter, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s second album series, following their previous Dream Chapter series. It tells the tale of a boy who has frozen as a result of the onslaught of the world.

The unequivocal declaration of a boy’s first love takes musical form in TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s new title track: “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori” (read “zero by one lovesong”). The trendy Hybrid pop rock song expresses a boy’s certainty in the love he feels for ‘you,’ who came to him in a world of chaos. The title uses numbers to visually represent that in this world of zero, ‘you’ are my one and only.

The title track is notable for the name of its global contributors. The song is the collaborative effort between producers of HYBE’s labels Slow Rabbit and “hitman” bang, American singer-songwriter and Rock Hip hop artist Mod Sun and No Love For The Middle Child as songwriters, and RM of BTS who helped pen the lyrics.

Other songs within the eight-track studio album include “Anti-Romantic,” “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori,” “Magic,” “Ice Cream,” “What if I had been that PUMA,” “No Rules,” “Dear Sputnik” and “Frost.”

The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE also includes genuine and very personal creative contributions from all five members, drawing empathy from teens all over the world through unique and individualized lyrics. “Ice Cream” was penned in part by SOOBIN, “What if I had been that PUMA” by YEONJUN, TAEHYUN, and BEOMGYU, “No Rules” by YEONJUN, HUENINGKAI, BEOMGYU, and TAEHYUN. TAEHYUN wrote both music and lyrics for “Dear Sputnik,” while HUENINGKAI wrote lyrics and marked his first producing credit for the same track. “Frost” saw lyrical contributions by YEONJUN.

The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE has recorded over 700K pre-orders, marking a new high for the young group. Evidently, TOMORROW X TOGETHER are continuing their track of successive growth with each release.