For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  31 May 2021 19:58 |  By RnMTeam

K-pop’s fourth generation leaders TOMORROW X together release new album Chaos Chapter: FREEZE

MUMBAI: - K-pop’s 4th generation ‘It’ boys TOMORROW X TOGETHER (SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, HUENINGKAI) have finally released their long-awaited second studio album on May 31.

The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE begin’s the Chaos Chapter, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s second album series, following their previous Dream Chapter series. It tells the tale of a boy who has frozen as a result of the onslaught of the world.

The unequivocal declaration of a boy’s first love takes musical form in TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s new title track: “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori” (read “zero by one lovesong”). The trendy Hybrid pop rock song expresses a boy’s certainty in the love he feels for ‘you,’ who came to him in a world of chaos. The title uses numbers to visually represent that in this world of zero, ‘you’ are my one and only.

The title track is notable for the name of its global contributors. The song is the collaborative effort between producers of HYBE’s labels Slow Rabbit and “hitman” bang, American singer-songwriter and Rock Hip hop artist Mod Sun and No Love For The Middle Child as songwriters, and RM of BTS who helped pen the lyrics.

Other songs within the eight-track studio album include “Anti-Romantic,” “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori,” “Magic,” “Ice Cream,” “What if I had been that PUMA,” “No Rules,” “Dear Sputnik” and “Frost.”

The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE also includes genuine and very personal creative contributions from all five members, drawing empathy from teens all over the world through unique and individualized lyrics. “Ice Cream” was penned in part by SOOBIN, “What if I had been that PUMA” by YEONJUN, TAEHYUN, and BEOMGYU, “No Rules” by YEONJUN, HUENINGKAI, BEOMGYU, and TAEHYUN. TAEHYUN wrote both music and lyrics for “Dear Sputnik,” while HUENINGKAI wrote lyrics and marked his first producing credit for the same track. “Frost” saw lyrical contributions by YEONJUN.

The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE has recorded over 700K pre-orders, marking a new high for the young group. Evidently, TOMORROW X TOGETHER are continuing their track of successive growth with each release.

Tags
Kpop Songs music
Related news
News | 31 May 2021

Debuting in Dil Mangdi with Jassi ji was like a dream come true says Jayna Sippy

MUMBAI: Jasbir Jassi has given us one of our all-time favourite dance track, Dil Legi Kudi, and now the singer has came back with another sure shot entertaining song, Dil Mangdi with T-Series.

read more
News | 31 May 2021

Dua Lipa's next album will be completely different

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa has big plans! The 25-year-old "Don't Start Now" pop superstar already has a third album in mind, Warner Records'

read more
News | 31 May 2021

B. Bravo releases single 'Lifted (What U Waiting 4)'

MUMBAI: West Coast purveyor of Cosmic Funk B. Bravo returns with the first single from his upcoming album dropping in the fall. Lifted (What U Waitin 4) is scheduled to release on 28th May 2021.

read more
News | 31 May 2021

Reason why Sunidhi Chauhan is no longer a judge on Indian Idol

MUMBAI: Singer Sunidhi Chauhan, who was once a judge on Indian Idol, has opened up on the issue. She said that even she was asked to praise the contestants. Sunidhi was a judge on Indian Idol Season 5 and Season 6.

read more
News | 31 May 2021

Moby wanted to show dynamics of music through new album 'Reprise'

MUMBAI: Musician Moby has released an orchestral album, "Reprise", and says he wanted to showcase the dynamics of music through the effort. Moby feels today's music is just loud, adding that he wanted to show what happens when you play around with levels in music.

read more

RnM Biz

News
You can now listen to music on Spotify in PS5’s controller

MUMBAI: The DualSense controller for PS5 has great haptic feedback for games like Returnal and Deread more

News
BIG FM celebrates the indomitable spirit of Bengaluru through their latest show ‘Namma Super Bengaluru’ with RJ Rockstar Rohit

MUMBAI: Through their unique content and thought provoking offerings, BIG FM, one of the leading read more

News
Shamir Tandon encourages the youth through his digital property, ‘Learnings from the Legends: The distance between 99 and 100’

MUMBAI: The second wave of the pandemic has not only swept hundreds of lives wiread more

News
BIG FM successfully culminates Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho Season 2 with Sadhguru on the back of some major learnings and life lessons

MUMBAI: Owing to their engaging content and thought-provoking properties over the years, BIG FM,read more

News
AAWAZ.COM and Fever FM come together to create live audio experiences

MUMBAI: aawaz.com and HT Media Ltd’s Fever FM areread more

top# 5 articles

1
Arijit Singh partners with GiveIndia and Facebook to extend COVID support to rural Indian towns and villages

MUMBAI: TM Talent Management’s Exclusive Artiste Arijit Singh has collaborated with Facebook through its SocialForGood initiative and GiveIndia to...read more

2
Dua Lipa's next album will be completely different

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa has big plans! The 25-year-old "Don't Start Now" pop superstar already has a third album in mind, Warner Records' “It’s ‘The...read more

3
Debuting in Dil Mangdi with Jassi ji was like a dream come true says Jayna Sippy

MUMBAI: Jasbir Jassi has given us one of our all-time favourite dance track, Dil Legi Kudi, and now the singer has came back with another sure shot...read more

4
Adnan Sami has a message for 'all pseudo delusionals'

MUMBAI: Singer Adnan Sami got his second jab of Covid-19 vaccine and encouraged everyone to get the shot to return back to normal life. "Stop...read more

5
B. Bravo releases single 'Lifted (What U Waiting 4)'

MUMBAI: West Coast purveyor of Cosmic Funk B. Bravo returns with the first single from his upcoming album dropping in the fall. Lifted (What U Waitin...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games