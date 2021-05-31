Debuting in Dil Mangdi with Jassi ji was like a dream come true says Jayna Sippy

MUMBAI: Jasbir Jassi has given us one of our all-time favourite dance track, Dil Legi Kudi, and now the singer has came back with another sure shot entertaining song, Dil Mangdi with T-Series. With vocals and lyrics by Jasbir Jassi and music by Sakaar and Jerry Singh, the vibrant party track is a treat for the artist's fans as it brings back his signature style of music with an Arabic twist.

Directed by Parmod Sharma Rana, Dil Mangdi also stars Vibrant and talented Jayna Sippy and former Miss India contestant Ishika Taneja and the international dancer and actor Aneesha Madhok.

Jayna Sippy said "I’ve always been passionate about acting, dancing, music & started with theatre since I was in school. Debuting in a punjabi song with Jassi ji was like a dream come true. he’s an amazing person & such a great singer, I love his voice. He’s a lengend & its an honour to share screen space with him".

She also addred "A big thanks to Parmod sir for giving me this opportunity & trusting me.this wouldn’t have been possible without him. I’m thankful & grateful to be a part of such a fantastic song DIL MANGDI. Lots of love to the team. Looking forward to work with them all super soon".

Reputed Director Pramod shared his experience on working with Jayna Sippy he said "It was amazing working with Jayna she’s a very positive person, confident & it was great directing her. She’s a directors girl. Her humble nature makes it even better to deal with things on set. She’s super hard working & is always ready to do her best. I’m really looking forward to work with her soon & hoping to do some great work together. My good wishes are always with her. Hope all her dreams come true. god bless with her with all the happiness & success.

He also added on how he casted Jayna Sippy "Well, sometime back during the 2020 lockdown she had approached me & I had asked to her to share her profile with me. I was really amazed at how she had transformed herself & that’s when I knew she’s a very hardworking...dedicated person. I promised her we’ll definitely work together soon on something big & that’s how Dil Mangdi happened".