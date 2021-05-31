For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  31 May 2021 12:27 |  By RnMTeam

Deana Dia and Karan Kundra starrer ’Jiss Waqt Tera Chehra’ out now!

MUMBAI: The trend of making music videos featuring internet sensations has, of late, increased. Since the relaxation of lockdown, production of the music videos with social media stars has unexpectedly gone up.

The recently released music video titled Jiss Waqt Tera Chehra has created quite a buzz on the internet. After creating immense anticipation by dropping the posters and teaser, the makers took to their social media to release the song starring Karan Kundrra and actress Deana Dia. This is the first time fans are witnessing the diva who is gearing up to showcase her acting chops to the world.

The song is a romantic track shot in the beautiful locations of Dubai’s Marina Beach, Palm Jumeirah, and Sheik Zayad Road. It highlights the love chemistry between Karan and Deana. The actress has left no stone unturned to do her best and has emerged as a surprise element to all the fans.

Music videos are currently ruling the internet owing to their star power and consumption pattern. Directed by Aman Prajapat, Jiss Waqt Tera Chehra is sung by Amit Mishra & Tarannum Malik and Produced by Pravin Patel, a project by Mayur Udhani under the banner name Zee Music Company.

