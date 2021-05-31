For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  31 May 2021 12:07 |  By RnMTeam

Adnan Sami has a message for 'all pseudo delusionals'

MUMBAI: Singer Adnan Sami got his second jab of Covid-19 vaccine and encouraged everyone to get the shot to return back to normal life. "Stop obsessing over which vaccine to take, his advice: Just get it over with.

Adnan posted a picture on Instagram on Saturday night, where he is seen getting his shot in a hospital.

He captioned the picture: " 2nd Dose Done! Get yourself Vaccinated & return back to your normal life my lovelies!! Stay Safe!! #adnansami #bollywood#vaccinationdone #covid_19 #covid#coronavirus #corona #staysafe #love#life"

The singer on Sunday morning shared a note on the photo-sharing websites asking all netizens to take whatever vaccine is available.

He wrote on the note: "There's this obsession of asking everybody which vaccine did you take?' And then they go on to say... Oh I'm waiting for such and such vaccine...or...I'm waiting for that ONE dose vaccine etc etc!!

"Listen 'Sherlocks', if you have a headache, you will take whichever medication you can lay your hands on... This is not a frickin restaurant. .. It's a crisis and it's life threatening -- Take whatever is available and get safe ASAP!! Period!"

Adnan captioned the note: "For all the "Pseudo Delusionals" out there.."

(Source: IANS)

