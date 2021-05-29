Take a trip down memory lane as My Life At MTV explores the musical journeys of the exceptional Miley Cyrus And Alicia Keys

MUMBAI: Bold, beautiful, and brilliant, words fall short when describing the glorious careers of popstars Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys. My Life At MTV features musicians who have transformed the face of the music industry, including Lady Gaga, Coldplay, One Direction, Linkin Park, Britney Spears, The Backstreet Boys and more airing every Sunday on Vh1 India and Voot Select.

In the upcoming episode of My Life on MTV, we will witness the transformation of Miley Cyrus from her sweet Disney days of playing pop princess to her audacious journey to arriving as the unrelenting voice of self-love. On the flip side, Alicia Key’s humble beginnings didn’t restrict her from launching a career which was nothing short of miraculous. Tune in to witness the rise to superstardom of these strong voices who have inspired and empowered millions of impressionable minds over the past decade!

On one hand, Miley is popular for her devil-may-care attitude and incredibly edgy style, while Alicia Keys started a revolution by abandoning makeup and embracing her fresh-faced beauty. The episode captures all the biggest moments of their impactful stories, some key highlights being Miley’s infamous twerking at VMA performance with Robin Thicke and Alicia Key showstopping rendition of her hit track, Girl on Fire, at the Europe Music Awards 2012.

Catch the explosive episode exploring unseen insights into the lives of these certified musical powerhouses airing only on Vh1 India and Voot Select at 9 PM this, Sunday.