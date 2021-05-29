Bollywood Hollywood duo Jason Derulo & Tesher team up to reimagine the global hit 'Jalebi Baby'

MUMBAI: Canadian-Indian rapper/producer Tesher and award-winning singer/songwriter Jason Derulo team up to reimagine Tesher’sglobal hit, “Jalebi Baby.” Listen HERE and view the accompanying visualizer HERE.

“My goal has always been to bring cultures together and create music that anyone can enjoy, regardless of language or background” said Tesher. “Seeing ‘Jalebi Baby’ find listeners all over the world has been amazing, as has seeing big Billboardhits that don’t neatly fit into one genre or aren’t completely in English. It just shows that people are not only open to hearing new and unique sounds, they crave them.”

“Jalebi Baby,” which riffs on the classic South Asian dessert jalebi, was originally released in 2020. With its incredibly catchy chorus, effortless blend of English and Punjabi lyrics and Latin-flavored production, the song quickly became a viral sensation, topping the Shazam charts in 25+ countries and inspiring millions of videos across social media platforms. “Jalebi Baby” has amassed over 100 million combined global streams to date.

Tesher recently signed a new worldwide deal with Capitol Records in partnership with Universal Music India. Devraj Sanyal, MD and CEO, Universal Music Group India & South Asia said, “We are excited to welcome Tesher to the global UMG family. His music has a unique and refreshing twist that has already helped him explode into global music culture, thanks to his exceptional tracks and remixes spreading rapidly across social media platforms. Together, we will work alongside Jeff and the team at Capitol Records in L.A., to ensure that Tesher’s music continues to reach new fans within India, South Asia and amongst the millions of diasporas around the world, but also to introduce his music to new audiences and other emerging markets around the world, utilizing UMG’s global network in more than 60 countries worldwide.”

In recent years, Universal Music India has led the Indian music market in the expansion of the non-film music, and hip-hop in India, challenging the dominance of Bollywood music on the charts and accelerating the growth of original artists and music within the domestic Indian music market and beyond.