For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  29 May 2021 15:03 |  By RnMTeam

Bollywood Hollywood duo Jason Derulo & Tesher team up to reimagine the global hit 'Jalebi Baby'

MUMBAI: Canadian-Indian rapper/producer Tesher and award-winning singer/songwriter Jason Derulo team up to reimagine Tesher’sglobal hit, “Jalebi Baby.” Listen HERE and view the accompanying visualizer HERE.

“My goal has always been to bring cultures together and create music that anyone can enjoy, regardless of language or background” said Tesher. “Seeing ‘Jalebi Baby’ find listeners all over the world has been amazing, as has seeing big Billboardhits that don’t neatly fit into one genre or aren’t completely in English. It just shows that people are not only open to hearing new and unique sounds, they crave them.”  

“Jalebi Baby,” which riffs on the classic South Asian dessert jalebi, was originally released in 2020. With its incredibly catchy chorus, effortless blend of English and Punjabi lyrics and Latin-flavored production, the song quickly became a viral sensation, topping the Shazam charts in 25+ countries and inspiring millions of videos across social media platforms. “Jalebi Baby” has amassed over 100 million combined global streams to date.

Tesher recently signed a new worldwide deal with Capitol Records in partnership with Universal Music India. Devraj Sanyal, MD and CEO, Universal Music Group India & South Asia said, “We are excited to welcome Tesher to the global UMG family. His music has a unique and refreshing twist that has already helped him explode into global music culture, thanks to his exceptional tracks and remixes spreading rapidly across social media platforms. Together, we will work alongside Jeff and the team at Capitol Records in L.A., to ensure that Tesher’s music continues to reach new fans within India, South Asia and amongst the millions of diasporas around the world, but also to introduce his music to new audiences and other emerging markets around the world, utilizing UMG’s global network in more than 60 countries worldwide.”  

In recent years, Universal Music India has led the Indian music market in the expansion of the non-film music, and hip-hop in India, challenging the dominance of Bollywood music on the charts and accelerating the growth of original artists and music within the domestic Indian music market and beyond.

Tags
Bollywood Hollywood Jason Derulo Jalebi Baby
Related news
News | 22 May 2021

Poster of singer Dev Negi's new party track with Sasha Vanshkar launched

MUMBAI: The music video poster of "Mental", Bollywood playback star Dev Negi's upcoming party track with Shasha Vanshkar, was released on Friday.

read more
News | 21 May 2021

Arushi Nishank, “Talent is not what gets appreciated through material kinds, but a power that enlightens the inner soul and radiates it vibrancy to the world around.”

MUMBAI: As she always been in to exploring of fresh horizons of possibilities, she is now scaling her skills in “Bollywood” her first debut in the latest music video Wafa Na Raas Aayee under tseries banner is collecting overwhelming response from the audience.

read more
News | 20 May 2021

Jason Derulo welcomed baby boy with girlfriend Jena Frumes

MUMBAI: Jason Derulo and his girlfriend, influencer Jena Frumes, announced on Tuesday that they have welcomed a bouncing baby Derulo into the world. “The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home.

read more
News | 07 May 2021

Pradeep Solanki has dropped his new project Bollywood with Sumit Goswami

MUMBAI: The new song has been produced by Deepesh Rakheja and was sung by the famous Haryanvi singer Sumit Goswami. The lyrics of the song have been written by lyricist Sumit Goswami.

read more
News | 28 Apr 2021

Watch Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday getaway

MUMBAI: Travis Barker can't stop and won't stop celebrating the birthday girl. Close to one week after Kourtney Kardashian officially turned 42, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was treated to a private getaway to an undisclosed location far away from Hollywood.

read more

RnM Biz

News
You can now listen to music on Spotify in PS5’s controller

MUMBAI: The DualSense controller for PS5 has great haptic feedback for games like Returnal and Deread more

News
BIG FM celebrates the indomitable spirit of Bengaluru through their latest show ‘Namma Super Bengaluru’ with RJ Rockstar Rohit

MUMBAI: Through their unique content and thought provoking offerings, BIG FM, one of the leading read more

News
Shamir Tandon encourages the youth through his digital property, ‘Learnings from the Legends: The distance between 99 and 100’

MUMBAI: The second wave of the pandemic has not only swept hundreds of lives wiread more

News
BIG FM successfully culminates Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho Season 2 with Sadhguru on the back of some major learnings and life lessons

MUMBAI: Owing to their engaging content and thought-provoking properties over the years, BIG FM,read more

News
AAWAZ.COM and Fever FM come together to create live audio experiences

MUMBAI: aawaz.com and HT Media Ltd’s Fever FM areread more

top# 5 articles

1
Bellaire drops soulful EP 'Date At The Disco'

MUMBAI: French DJ and producer Bellaire has unveiled his new EP ‘Date At The Disco’, out Friday 28th May. An eight-track release, ‘Date At The Disco...read more

2
Anupam Kher Pallavi Joshi Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri along with Bollywood performers join hands for Covid-19 relief fund

MUMBAI: The global star Anupam Kher will perform and address to the nation about online fundraising concert 'Ek Saath-India Will Rise Again' also...read more

3
ALOK and BLOODLINE link up with the Vamps for the spring smash 'Another You'!

MUMBAI: Leading on from their epic collaboration, ‘All The Lies’, that eclipsed over 100 million Spotify streams and Top 10 airplay across the globe...read more

4
Kylie Jenner denies she bullied Tyga's co-star

MUMBAI: Kylie Jenner is shutting down an allegation that she bullied one of Tyga's co-stars six years ago. A week ago, model Victoria Vanna posted a...read more

5
Watch Lady Gaga and Lisa Kudrow sing 'Smelly Cat'

MUMBAI: "Oh! Oooohhhhhhh!!!!" as Phoebe Buffay would say! Friends: The Reunion, didn't only bring stars Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games