For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  28 May 2021 17:01 |  By RnMTeam

Watch Lady Gaga and Lisa Kudrow sing 'Smelly Cat'

MUMBAI: "Oh! Oooohhhhhhh!!!!" as Phoebe Buffay would say! Friends: The Reunion, didn't only bring stars Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer together when it arrived on HBO Max Thursday (May 27), it also delivered on one heck of a fan-favorite: "Smelly Cat."

[If you haven't yet watched Friends: The Reunion, stop here to avoid anymore spoilers.]

The endearing song -- made popular by Kudrow's kooky character Phoebe -- delighted audiences anew when the actress sat down in Central Perk to deliver her acoustic performance. "Yeah, don't get too excited. I haven't done this in a long time," Kudrow warned the cheering crowd before saying to herself, "I should be Phoebe for this. OK!"

Partway through the tune, Lady Gaga -- dressed in a very Phoebe outfit, down to the the long blonde hair with the two little messy buns -- opened the door to the coffee shop, her own guitar in hand. "You need some help?" she asked before joining Kudrow on the couch. "I love 'Smelly Cat'! It's one of my favorite songs. You mind if I take 'Smelly Cat' for a spin?"

The 12-time Grammy winner then added her professional touch to the silly song, belting out the chorus and earning a "not bad!" from Kudrow. But that wasn't all -- the two then continued with a duet. After finishing, a choir came on to the Central Perk set, adding an upbeat and joyful touch as Gaga and Kudrow joined in again.

After the delightful performance, Gaga was grinning from ear to ear, while Kudrow -- still in character -- hilariously muttered, "I still think it's better when it's just me."

The sweet moment didn't end there. The Oscar winner went on to share with Kudrow how much Phoebe meant to her: "Thank you so much for being the person for all of us on Friends that was the -- I don't know if this is the right way to say it -- but the different one, or the one that was really herself."

Gaga wasn't the only major celebrity to show up for the Friends reunion. In addition to guest stars from years past, famous megafans made appearances throughout the nearly two-hour special hosted by James Corden. Among them was Justin Bieber, who participated in the fashion show highlighting the beloved NBC sitcom's memorable outfits. Though Bieber -- who watches Friends every night before bed -- didn't have any lines, he did do a little jig down the catwalk while dressed as "Spud-nik," Ross's Halloween costume from season eight.

Tags
Lady Gaga Lisa Kudrow Friends: The Reunion music
Related news
News | 28 May 2021

Justin Bieber dressed up as 'Spud-nik' at Friends Reunion

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber as "Spud-nik"

read more
News | 28 May 2021

Canadian artist and Producer Ikwinder “Ikky” Singh launches 4n records in partnership with Warner Music Canada, Warner Music India and coalition music

MUMBAI: Today, Warner Music Canada, Warner Music India and Coalition Music announce an exciting new partnership with Canadian artist and producer Ikwinder Singh (Ikky) for the launch of 4N Records.

read more
News | 28 May 2021

Debuting in Dil Mangdi with Jassi ji was like a dream come true says Jayna Sippy

MUMBAI: Jasbir Jassi has given us one of our all-time favourite dance track, Dil Legi Kudi, and now the singer has came back with another sure shot entertaining song, Dil Mangdi with T-Series.

read more
News | 28 May 2021

China cut off Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and BTS part from 'Friends' Reunion

MUMBAI: Chinese streaming sites have removed scenes featuring Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, and BTS from the highly anticipated Friends’ reunion episode. The celebrities are among a slew of stars who made guest appearances on Friends: The Reunion, released by HBO Max on Thursday.

read more
News | 28 May 2021

Tips Ibadat new song Teri Zaat Zaat E Shifaat Hain will feed your soul with positivity and devotion

MUMBAI: Teri Zaat Zaat e Shifaat Hain which means “your essence is the essence of attributes”, is a profound Hamd Sharief (sung in praise of Allah) composed & written by Late Ustad Maqbool Ahmed Sabri.

read more

RnM Biz

News
You can now listen to music on Spotify in PS5’s controller

MUMBAI: The DualSense controller for PS5 has great haptic feedback for games like Returnal and Deread more

News
BIG FM celebrates the indomitable spirit of Bengaluru through their latest show ‘Namma Super Bengaluru’ with RJ Rockstar Rohit

MUMBAI: Through their unique content and thought provoking offerings, BIG FM, one of the leading read more

News
Shamir Tandon encourages the youth through his digital property, ‘Learnings from the Legends: The distance between 99 and 100’

MUMBAI: The second wave of the pandemic has not only swept hundreds of lives wiread more

News
BIG FM successfully culminates Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho Season 2 with Sadhguru on the back of some major learnings and life lessons

MUMBAI: Owing to their engaging content and thought-provoking properties over the years, BIG FM,read more

News
AAWAZ.COM and Fever FM come together to create live audio experiences

MUMBAI: aawaz.com and HT Media Ltd’s Fever FM areread more

top# 5 articles

1
Justin Bieber dressed up as 'Spud-nik' at Friends Reunion

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber as "Spud-nik" The singer participated in the fashion show highlighting the beloved NBC sitcom FRIENDS memorable outfits....read more

2
Canadian artist and Producer Ikwinder “Ikky” Singh launches 4n records in partnership with Warner Music Canada, Warner Music India and coalition music

MUMBAI: Today, Warner Music Canada, Warner Music India and Coalition Music announce an exciting new partnership with Canadian artist and producer...read more

3
Usha Uthup, Raghav Sachar and other Bollywood artists to perform virtual concert for COVID-19 aid

MUMBAI: Usha Uthup and Raghav Sachar will join hands with other popular Indian artists for the “Hope and Believe” virtual concert on 29th May 2021....read more

4
Tips Ibadat new song Teri Zaat Zaat E Shifaat Hain will feed your soul with positivity and devotion

MUMBAI: Teri Zaat Zaat e Shifaat Hain which means “your essence is the essence of attributes”, is a profound Hamd Sharief (sung in praise of Allah)...read more

5
Debuting in Dil Mangdi with Jassi ji was like a dream come true says Jayna Sippy

MUMBAI: Jasbir Jassi has given us one of our all-time favourite dance track, Dil Legi Kudi, and now the singer has came back with another sure shot...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games