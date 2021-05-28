Tips Ibadat new song Teri Zaat Zaat E Shifaat Hain will feed your soul with positivity and devotion

MUMBAI: Teri Zaat Zaat e Shifaat Hain which means “your essence is the essence of attributes”, is a profound Hamd Sharief (sung in praise of Allah) composed & written by Late Ustad Maqbool Ahmed Sabri. , a Legend, who was the founding member of the Sabri Brothers Qawali group & is known for taking Qawwalis to the west.

Shumail quoted saying “This track is very close to our hearts because it was composed and penned by my beloved father and also my Ustad who trained me and gave me the beautiful world of music. I am very delighted that it will be released on Tips Ibadat & surely, it will have a special place in everyone’s heart.

Kumar Taurani quoted “Shumail has recorded various Qawalis, Hamd, and ghazals. Teri Zaat Zaat E shifaat hain is beautifully penned, praising the essence of the almighty”.