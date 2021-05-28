For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  28 May 2021 14:08 |  By RnMTeam

Tips Ibadat new song Teri Zaat Zaat E Shifaat Hain will feed your soul with positivity and devotion

MUMBAI: Teri Zaat Zaat e Shifaat Hain which means “your essence is the essence of attributes”, is a profound Hamd Sharief (sung in praise of Allah) composed & written by Late Ustad Maqbool Ahmed Sabri. , a Legend, who was the founding member of the Sabri Brothers Qawali group & is known for taking Qawwalis to the west.

Shumail quoted saying “This track is very close to our hearts because it was composed and penned by my beloved father and also my Ustad who trained me and gave me the beautiful world of music. I am very delighted that it will be released on Tips Ibadat & surely, it will have a special place in everyone’s heart.

Kumar Taurani quoted “Shumail has recorded various Qawalis, Hamd, and ghazals. Teri Zaat Zaat E shifaat hain is beautifully penned, praising the essence of the almighty”.

Tags
Tips Songs music
Related news
News | 28 May 2021

Justin Bieber dressed up as 'Spud-nik' at Friends Reunion

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber as "Spud-nik"

read more
News | 28 May 2021

Watch Lady Gaga and Lisa Kudrow sing 'Smelly Cat'

MUMBAI: "Oh! Oooohhhhhhh!!!!" as Phoebe Buffay would say!

read more
News | 28 May 2021

Canadian artist and Producer Ikwinder “Ikky” Singh launches 4n records in partnership with Warner Music Canada, Warner Music India and coalition music

MUMBAI: Today, Warner Music Canada, Warner Music India and Coalition Music announce an exciting new partnership with Canadian artist and producer Ikwinder Singh (Ikky) for the launch of 4N Records.

read more
News | 28 May 2021

Debuting in Dil Mangdi with Jassi ji was like a dream come true says Jayna Sippy

MUMBAI: Jasbir Jassi has given us one of our all-time favourite dance track, Dil Legi Kudi, and now the singer has came back with another sure shot entertaining song, Dil Mangdi with T-Series.

read more
News | 28 May 2021

The Ultimate Mood Booster Playlist to beat Lockdown blues: Sukoon-E-Sanam

MUMBAI: In these difficult times, adhering to the new normal has been excruciating for everyone and we often find ourselves trying to do things that make us happy. Always been associated to lifting our spirits up, music has been one thing that has helped us get past such times.

read more

RnM Biz

News
You can now listen to music on Spotify in PS5’s controller

MUMBAI: The DualSense controller for PS5 has great haptic feedback for games like Returnal and Deread more

News
BIG FM celebrates the indomitable spirit of Bengaluru through their latest show ‘Namma Super Bengaluru’ with RJ Rockstar Rohit

MUMBAI: Through their unique content and thought provoking offerings, BIG FM, one of the leading read more

News
Shamir Tandon encourages the youth through his digital property, ‘Learnings from the Legends: The distance between 99 and 100’

MUMBAI: The second wave of the pandemic has not only swept hundreds of lives wiread more

News
BIG FM successfully culminates Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho Season 2 with Sadhguru on the back of some major learnings and life lessons

MUMBAI: Owing to their engaging content and thought-provoking properties over the years, BIG FM,read more

News
AAWAZ.COM and Fever FM come together to create live audio experiences

MUMBAI: aawaz.com and HT Media Ltd’s Fever FM areread more

top# 5 articles

1
Kourtney Kardashian shuts down son Mason's TikTok and Instagram accounts

A year ago, as the coronavirus pandemic shutdown took full effect, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's then-10-year-old son popped up in a TikTok...read more

2
China cut off Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and BTS part from 'Friends' Reunion

MUMBAI: Chinese streaming sites have removed scenes featuring Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, and BTS from the highly anticipated Friends’ reunion episode...read more

3
Debuting in Dil Mangdi with Jassi ji was like a dream come true says Jayna Sippy

MUMBAI: Jasbir Jassi has given us one of our all-time favourite dance track, Dil Legi Kudi, and now the singer has came back with another sure shot...read more

4
Canadian artist and Producer Ikwinder “Ikky” Singh launches 4n records in partnership with Warner Music Canada, Warner Music India and coalition music

MUMBAI: Today, Warner Music Canada, Warner Music India and Coalition Music announce an exciting new partnership with Canadian artist and producer...read more

5
Watch Lady Gaga and Lisa Kudrow sing 'Smelly Cat'

MUMBAI: "Oh! Oooohhhhhhh!!!!" as Phoebe Buffay would say! Friends: The Reunion, didn't only bring stars Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games