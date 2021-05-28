Kourtney Kardashian shuts down son Mason's TikTok and Instagram accounts

A year ago, as the coronavirus pandemic shutdown took full effect, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's then-10-year-old son popped up in a TikTok Live. At the time, the youngster explained to fans that his Instagram account got deleted "because I was too young, because I went viral."

Had he kept it up, he noted matter-of-factly, "I would have had 2.7 mil by now." The pre-teen, who Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans have watched grow up on camera, instantly sparked headlines for his social media chatter, particularly as people around the country were locked down in their homes.

During a meal with fellow mom Miranda Kerr for Vogue Paris, Kourtney recalled Mason's social media activity from her point of view. "Mason started some secret accounts during quarantine," she said, mentioning TikTok and Instagram. "Those were quickly shut down."

Miranda, who is a mom of three, could understand. "It's one thing to communicate with your friends with road blocks," she said, "but it's a whole different thing to be on social media."

Seemingly referencing her own 10-year-old son, Flynn, she continued, "I really do feel like he should be 18 and then he can decide what he wants to do."

Because, as Kourtney pointed out, "What kids share today, it's there forever."

Still, she could sympathize with her kids, who faced some unexpected challenges during the unprecedented pandemic.

"I felt like quarantine was a big lesson, too, because I felt like it was hard for kids," the reality star said.

"I loved it because I loved being home and being with them and not feeling guilty or feel like I was missing out. It was a good time for bonding, but then I felt like for their social interaction, it was really hard for them."