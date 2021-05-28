Justin Bieber dressed up as 'Spud-nik' at Friends Reunion

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber as "Spud-nik"
The singer participated in the fashion show highlighting the beloved NBC sitcom FRIENDS memorable outfits. Though Bieber -- who watches Friends every night before bed -- didn't have any lines, he did do a little jig down the catwalk while dressed as "Spud-nik," Ross's Halloween costume from season eight.
More photos of Justin Bieber on the Friends reunion set. pic.twitter.com/sDHQMBOnZs
— Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) May 27, 2021
The original FRIENDS -- Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer -- came together after 17 years under one roof to treat their fans with an overwhelming feeling of nostalgia. After much delay, the Friends Reunion Special aired on HBO Max (Zee5 in India) on May 27 and left the fans emotional.
