For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  28 May 2021 15:30 |  By RnMTeam

China cut off Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and BTS part from 'Friends' Reunion

MUMBAI: Chinese streaming sites have removed scenes featuring Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, and BTS from the highly anticipated Friends’ reunion episode.

The celebrities are among a slew of stars who made guest appearances on Friends: The Reunion, released by HBO Max on Thursday.

Lady Gaga joined Lisa Kudrow in performing the character Phoebe Buffay’s classic song “Smelly Cat.” Justin Bieber showed up in Ross Geller’s iconic “Spudnik” costume. And K-pop band BTS expressed their love for the 1990s sitcom in an interview, with its leader RM saying he learned English by watching Friends.

But these scenes were nowhere to be found in the Chinese versions of the show that premiered on Thursday on Youku, iQiYi, and Tencent Video, three of the country’s largest streaming platforms.

It’s unclear if the censorship is ordered by the government, or the platforms have chosen to block the stars to mitigate political risks.

Tencent, iQiYi, and Alibaba, which owns Youku, did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Lady Gaga has been banned from Chinese TV following her 2016 meeting with exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, who is labeled a separatist by the Chinese government.

Justin Bieber was also previously banned from performing in China, with authorities blaming his “bad behavior” in 2017. The Chinese authorities did not specify which of Bieber’s actions triggered the ban. Bieber was carried up the steps of the Great Wall when he performed in China in 2013. The following year, he posted an Instagram photo of himself visiting Japan’s controversial Yasukuni war shrine, which is regarded by Chinese people as a symbol of Japanese invasion during WWII. The singer later apologized for the image.

Tags
Justin Bieber Lady Gaga BTS friends
Related news
News | 28 May 2021

Justin Bieber dressed up as 'Spud-nik' at Friends Reunion

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber as "Spud-nik"

read more
News | 28 May 2021

Watch Lady Gaga and Lisa Kudrow sing 'Smelly Cat'

MUMBAI: "Oh! Oooohhhhhhh!!!!" as Phoebe Buffay would say!

read more
News | 27 May 2021

Justin Bieber trimmed his hair shorter than you can imagine

MUMBAI: Some time last month, Justin Bieber had to face a lot of backlash from his Instagram followers for a certain hairstyle which, netizens alleged, reeked of cultural appropriation. The singer had shared a picture, wearing his hair in a style resembling locs, also called ‘dreadlocks’.

read more
News | 27 May 2021

8 viral songs turn up the heat as they battle their way to becoming the Summer Anthem of 2021

MUMBAI: Music is the perfect accompaniment to beat the summer heat. The ideal partner as you soak in some sunshine and give yourself a chance to unwind. Whether you’re in the mood for an emotional ballad or you want to groove to a sultry R&B track, these hit tracks have it all.

read more
News | 22 May 2021

BTS 'Butter' sets new record in YouTube

MUMBAI: BTS dropped their latest track, 'Butter', the music video set a new record as it crossed 113 million views within 24 hours.

read more

RnM Biz

News
You can now listen to music on Spotify in PS5’s controller

MUMBAI: The DualSense controller for PS5 has great haptic feedback for games like Returnal and Deread more

News
BIG FM celebrates the indomitable spirit of Bengaluru through their latest show ‘Namma Super Bengaluru’ with RJ Rockstar Rohit

MUMBAI: Through their unique content and thought provoking offerings, BIG FM, one of the leading read more

News
Shamir Tandon encourages the youth through his digital property, ‘Learnings from the Legends: The distance between 99 and 100’

MUMBAI: The second wave of the pandemic has not only swept hundreds of lives wiread more

News
BIG FM successfully culminates Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho Season 2 with Sadhguru on the back of some major learnings and life lessons

MUMBAI: Owing to their engaging content and thought-provoking properties over the years, BIG FM,read more

News
AAWAZ.COM and Fever FM come together to create live audio experiences

MUMBAI: aawaz.com and HT Media Ltd’s Fever FM areread more

top# 5 articles

1
Canadian artist and Producer Ikwinder “Ikky” Singh launches 4n records in partnership with Warner Music Canada, Warner Music India and coalition music

MUMBAI: Today, Warner Music Canada, Warner Music India and Coalition Music announce an exciting new partnership with Canadian artist and producer...read more

2
Watch Lady Gaga and Lisa Kudrow sing 'Smelly Cat'

MUMBAI: "Oh! Oooohhhhhhh!!!!" as Phoebe Buffay would say! Friends: The Reunion, didn't only bring stars Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow,...read more

3
Justin Bieber dressed up as 'Spud-nik' at Friends Reunion

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber as "Spud-nik" The singer participated in the fashion show highlighting the beloved NBC sitcom FRIENDS memorable outfits....read more

4
Usha Uthup, Raghav Sachar and other Bollywood artists to perform virtual concert for COVID-19 aid

MUMBAI: Usha Uthup and Raghav Sachar will join hands with other popular Indian artists for the “Hope and Believe” virtual concert on 29th May 2021....read more

5
Tips Ibadat new song Teri Zaat Zaat E Shifaat Hain will feed your soul with positivity and devotion

MUMBAI: Teri Zaat Zaat e Shifaat Hain which means “your essence is the essence of attributes”, is a profound Hamd Sharief (sung in praise of Allah)...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games