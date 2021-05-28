Canadian artist and Producer Ikwinder “Ikky” Singh launches 4n records in partnership with Warner Music Canada, Warner Music India and coalition music

MUMBAI: Today, Warner Music Canada, Warner Music India and Coalition Music announce an exciting new partnership with Canadian artist and producer Ikwinder Singh (Ikky) for the launch of 4N Records. The announcement is accompanied by the debut single “80 90” featuring Garry Sandhu and Amrit Maan, available on all streaming platforms and digital stores from Friday here, with an official music video directed by David Redman available to watch from Friday here. The visual is set in Canada, London and California blending a trio of cultures for a striking debut release.

With hope to transcend borders and break down cultural barriers, 4N Records emphasizes Ikky’s mission to create songs and collaborations that will bridge the gap between India’s exploding music scene and the rest of the world.

Before his 20th birthday (this year) Ikky had already produced and co-written global Punjabi hit songs such as "Diamond" by Gurnam Bhullar, "Difference" by Amrit Mann, “Bambiha Bole'' by Amrit Maan & Sidhu Moose Wala and "Yeah Baby" by Garry Sandhu. Collectively these singles have amassed over one billion streams worldwide combined.

Ikky says of 4N Records: "Throughout my career, I have felt as though I am an outsider because I wear a Turban in a musical community where that is uncommon. It’s funny, in Canada, I’m the producer with a Turban, in the UK I’m the Indian guy, in India I’m the Canadian kid. There is always a little part of me that feels as though I am a constant foreigner. I kept on returning to this term in my head and when I told my partners that I wanted to call this company 4N, they immediately understood.”

“Ikky’s magnetism is infectious. He so effortlessly combines his cultural experience and love for sounds, creating a lasting foundation that’s his musical strength,” says Mathew Fruitman from Coalition Music and 4N Records President. “He has a unique ability to attract great talent, meld genres and is a great leader for 4N Records.”

“We are so excited to partner with Ikky, and 4N Records. His creativity and passion are unrivaled, and we’re endlessly impressed by his ability to create hit songs that span cultural boundaries," says Steve Kane, President of Warner Music Canada. “We are pleased to grow our valued relationship with Coalition Music as we join together in partnership with Warner Music India.”

"Ikky is one of the trailblazing artists whose music has crossed boundaries in a short span of time. We are delighted to announce this association with him as it completely resonates with our vision to take the Indian sound global. With 4N Records and Warner Music Canada, we found a perfect partnership that not only echoes but also amplifies our aim," says Jay Mehta, Managing Director, Warner Music India & SAARC.

Ikky and his newly established 4N Records will be based in Toronto, Canada at Coalition Music’s facility and will showcase a new frequency of sounds helmed by his culture, expertise of music and sensing what makes the right collaboration. Following the debut song “80 90,” a new collaboration with a Punjabi and Latin artist is almost complete and set for a summer release. 4N is also excited to be collaborating with rap artist Nseeb and discussions of taking 4N artists on tour around the world have already begun.

“From the Cities to the Pinds, great music transcends.” – Ikky