Warina Hussain cameo's for A.R Rahman's 99 songs

MUMBAI: The music maestro A.R. Rehman made his debut as a producer and co-writer with 99 Songs, which is currently streaming on Netflix directed Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy. Actress Warina Hussain makes a cameo appearance in 99 Songs, a musical romance film starring Ehaan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas.

Warina Hussain has a significant and powerful part, She is seen portraying a professional singer in the film with a devotional song for Sai Baba as the music background set in a different time era. She looks stunning in her elegant attire and the actress has managed to make an impression with her performance. Her character choice at such a young age , as well as her ability to play such a role , will surprise you.She is the new epitome of versatility in the acting world.

Warina Hussain made her acting debut in the film "Love Yatri" and She'll be seen in a thriller called The Incomepelte Man, for which she wrapped filming, and she'll be soon making her acting debut in the South, but apart from that, Warina Hussian's character in the 99 songs is much appreciated and showed her graph as an actor who is capable to pull off different roles.

The film had released its Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions in cinemas mid-April.