Usha Uthup, Raghav Sachar and other Bollywood artists to perform virtual concert for COVID-19 aid

MUMBAI: Usha Uthup and Raghav Sachar will join hands with other popular Indian artists for the “Hope and Believe” virtual concert on 29th May 2021. The voluntary fundraiser event, which is free to attend, not only aims to provide much-needed respite via live music during the pandemic, but also to raise funds for the Bhumi COVID-19 relief campaign. The event is organized by Artkonnect and Brandaid Events, with support from MPL Sports Foundation and RedFM. It will be broadcasted live on all the organizers’ Facebook pages as well as the MTV India Music Summit’s Facebook.

The second wave of COVID-19 in India has been devastating, leading to fear, panic, loss of lives, and a vacuum for many. Facing daily hardships, surrounded by adverse news, and being restricted to extended lockdowns has resulted in widespread loss of hope and spirit among people. This pandemic has been even worse for the most vulnerable sections of the society who are struggling to fulfil their basic essential and medical needs.

The concert, aptly titled “Hope and Believe” is using music, the universal language of healing, to provide a ray of hope. The event, which will be India’s longest virtual concert for COVID relief, will also generate funds to aid youth NGO Bhumi’s efforts to battle the virus.

Speaking about the event Usha Uthup said, “I know currently the times are really hard for everyone, but we need to fight this and be positive, stay happy and help each other. I feel Artkonnect & Brandaid doing very appreciable work by bringing in 6 hours long music concert which is totally free to watch, clearing their intentions to spread happiness and lift up the spirits of everyone.”

Speaking about the event, singer and composer Raghav Sachar said, “Hope is an extremely powerful four-letter word and hope is what keeps us together in these dire times. I am delighted to share my music with everyone to bring some happiness and joy in these gloomy times.”

Raghav Sachar will be joined by more than 20 renowned artists like Usha Uthup, Anusha Mani, Nakash Aziz, Jyotica Tangri, Amit Mishra, Meghna Mishra, Lydian Nadhasawaram, Twin Strings, Moti Khan, Sid-K and others for a marathon of 6 hours of festivities to bring some joy straight to the viewer homes.

Anand Kanwar and Rishiraj Gudwani, Directors at Artkonnect Management, said “It’s an honour and pleasure to bring something like this together. Initially, we were apprehensive but when we spoke to the artists on the cause of revisiting happiness, we realized we were not alone in thinking something must be done to bring the smile back. We are so glad that the artists’ community has come forward with their full support to entertain and connect with their audience again.”

Meanwhile, Anubhav Argal, Director of Brandaid Events, added, “This is the least we can do to give back to our community. We host the biggest of events around the world and that is because this beautiful country gave us the opportunity to do so. If we don’t put our foot forward and do this, with zero monetary gain, then the event industry would make no sense to me. We spread happiness through our events and ‘Hope and Believe’ is just that.”

The event will be livestreamed 2 pm onwards on 29th May 2021 on the following pages –

Artkonnect: https://www.facebook.com/artkonnect.in

Brand Aid Events: https://www.facebook.com/brandaidevents

Red FM India: https://www.facebook.com/redfmindia

India Music Summit: https://www.facebook.com/IndMusicSummit

MPL Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/PlayMPL/