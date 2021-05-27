For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  27 May 2021 17:55 |  By RnMTeam

Usha Uthup, Raghav Sachar and other Bollywood artists to perform virtual concert for COVID-19 aid

MUMBAI: Usha Uthup and Raghav Sachar will join hands with other popular Indian artists for the “Hope and Believe” virtual concert on 29th May 2021. The voluntary fundraiser event, which is free to attend, not only aims to provide much-needed respite via live music during the pandemic, but also to raise funds for the Bhumi COVID-19 relief campaign. The event is organized by Artkonnect and Brandaid Events, with support from MPL Sports Foundation and RedFM. It will be broadcasted live on all the organizers’ Facebook pages as well as the MTV India Music Summit’s Facebook.  

The second wave of COVID-19 in India has been devastating, leading to fear, panic, loss of lives, and a vacuum for many. Facing daily hardships, surrounded by adverse news, and being restricted to extended lockdowns has resulted in widespread loss of hope and spirit among people. This pandemic has been even worse for the most vulnerable sections of the society who are struggling to fulfil their basic essential and medical needs.  

The concert, aptly titled “Hope and Believe” is using music, the universal language of healing, to provide a ray of hope. The event, which will be India’s longest virtual concert for COVID relief, will also generate funds to aid youth NGO Bhumi’s efforts to battle the virus.  

Speaking about the event Usha Uthup said, “I know currently the times are really hard for everyone, but we need to fight this and be positive, stay happy and help each other. I feel Artkonnect & Brandaid doing very appreciable work by bringing in 6 hours long music concert which is totally free to watch, clearing their intentions to spread happiness and lift up the spirits of everyone.”

Speaking about the event, singer and composer Raghav Sachar said, “Hope is an extremely powerful four-letter word and hope is what keeps us together in these dire times. I am delighted to share my music with everyone to bring some happiness and joy in these gloomy times.”

Raghav Sachar will be joined by more than 20 renowned artists like Usha Uthup, Anusha Mani, Nakash Aziz, Jyotica Tangri, Amit Mishra, Meghna Mishra, Lydian Nadhasawaram, Twin Strings, Moti Khan, Sid-K and others for a marathon of 6 hours of festivities to bring some joy straight to the viewer homes.

Anand Kanwar and Rishiraj Gudwani, Directors at Artkonnect Management, said “It’s an honour and pleasure to bring something like this together. Initially, we were apprehensive but when we spoke to the artists on the cause of revisiting happiness, we realized we were not alone in thinking something must be done to bring the smile back. We are so glad that the artists’ community has come forward with their full support to entertain and connect with their audience again.”  

Meanwhile, Anubhav Argal, Director of Brandaid Events, added, “This is the least we can do to give back to our community. We host the biggest of events around the world and that is because this beautiful country gave us the opportunity to do so. If we don’t put our foot forward and do this, with zero monetary gain, then the event industry would make no sense to me. We spread happiness through our events and ‘Hope and Believe’ is just that.”

The event will be livestreamed 2 pm onwards on 29th May 2021 on the following pages –  

Artkonnect: https://www.facebook.com/artkonnect.in
Brand Aid Events: https://www.facebook.com/brandaidevents
Red FM India: https://www.facebook.com/redfmindia
India Music Summit: https://www.facebook.com/IndMusicSummit
MPL Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/PlayMPL/  

 

Tags
Raghav Sachar Nakash Aziz Jyotica Tangri Amit Mishra Meghna Mishra Lydian Nadhasawaram music
Related news
News | 27 May 2021

Justin Bieber trimmed his hair shorter than you can imagine

MUMBAI: Some time last month, Justin Bieber had to face a lot of backlash from his Instagram followers for a certain hairstyle which, netizens alleged, reeked of cultural appropriation. The singer had shared a picture, wearing his hair in a style resembling locs, also called ‘dreadlocks’.

read more
News | 27 May 2021

Warina Hussain cameo's for A.R Rahman's 99 songs

MUMBAI: The music maestro A.R. Rehman made his debut as a producer and co-writer with 99 Songs, which is currently streaming on Netflix directed Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy. Actress Warina Hussain makes a cameo appearance in 99 Songs, a musical romance film starring Ehaan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas.

read more
News | 27 May 2021

Kelly Clarkson to take over Ellen DeGeneres' talk show

MUMBAI: Following the news that Ellen DeGeneres' syndicated daytime talk show will end after its 19th season in spring 2022, NBC announced in a statement on May 26 that the show's long-held time slot will be replaced with The Kelly Clarkson Show.

read more
News | 27 May 2021

Machine Gun Kelly celebrates Megan Fox on their first anniversary

MUMBAI: One year ago, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's romance transformed into something much more.

read more
News | 27 May 2021

Shailendra Singh's Bharat Jeetega - An anthem to inspire and uplift Indians in these dark times

MUMBAI: The sports and entertainment guru to unite and celebrate Indians across the globe through his helpline anthem – Bharat Jeetega

read more

RnM Biz

News
Shamir Tandon encourages the youth through his digital property, ‘Learnings from the Legends: The distance between 99 and 100’

MUMBAI: The second wave of the pandemic has not only swept hundreds of lives wiread more

News
BIG FM successfully culminates Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho Season 2 with Sadhguru on the back of some major learnings and life lessons

MUMBAI: Owing to their engaging content and thought-provoking properties over the years, BIG FM,read more

News
AAWAZ.COM and Fever FM come together to create live audio experiences

MUMBAI: aawaz.com and HT Media Ltd’s Fever FM areread more

News
Radio City Launches Radio City Indie, a YouTube Channel for Indie Music Lovers and Artists with The Singing Sensation Shalmali

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched YouTube channel - Radio Cityread more

News
PocketFM plans expansion of operations

MUMBAI: Audio sharing platform PocketFM is in expansion mode and plans to expand its product and read more

top# 5 articles

1
Shailendra Singh's Bharat Jeetega - An anthem to inspire and uplift Indians in these dark times

MUMBAI: The sports and entertainment guru to unite and celebrate Indians across the globe through his helpline anthem – Bharat Jeetega read more

2
Machine Gun Kelly celebrates Megan Fox on their first anniversary

MUMBAI: One year ago, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's romance transformed into something much more. The 31-year-old music star took to Twitter on...read more

3
Kelly Clarkson to take over Ellen DeGeneres' talk show

MUMBAI: Following the news that Ellen DeGeneres' syndicated daytime talk show will end after its 19th season in spring 2022, NBC announced in a...read more

4
Inside Ariana Grande’s big day with Dalton Gomez

MUMBAI: The bride wore Vera Wang. Less than two weeks after Ariana Grande and her realtor husband Dalton Gomez said "I do" in a private ceremony at...read more

5
I wish I was in India to do my part and save people: Johnny Roars

MUMBAI: Canada-based singer Johnny Roars says that many of his relatives in India have tested positive for Covid-19 and he’s worried. He’s glad that...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games